Aanen Moody's desire for his family to be closer to home brings him to Montana

By LANCE HARTZLER Missoulian Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — Beyond basketball and talk of program culture, Aanen Moody saw in Montana a place he and his growing family can be supported off the court. The first example he saw came from the Montana men's basketball coaching staff when he took a visit Missoula. Moody got...

NBCMontana

4.2 earthquake rattles southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
Outdoor Life

“Bulls for Billionaires.” Are Montana’s 454 Permits a Step Toward Privatizing the State’s Elk Herd?

On the face of it, the deal that billionaire Dan Wilks got last fall from Montana’s Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department last fall was underwhelming. Wilks, the non-resident owner of one of Montana’s largest ranches, received a permit from the state agency to hunt trophy bulls on his central Montana land. In exchange, he selected a Montana resident hunter who had drawn a bull permit in the area of Wilks’ ranch and agreed to provide that hunter free access to his 179,000-acre ranch. Additionally, he allowed two cow-elk hunters chosen by FWP to hunt the ranch, which occupies the timbered shoulders of the elk-rich Little Snowy Mountains.
brides.com

The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Montana

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Big Sky Country, as Montana is often endearingly referred to, is a truly idyllic place for honeymooners looking to escape the big city or just life's daily grind. The wide open spaces and twinkling stars provide a soothing energy, inviting lovebirds to settle down from the big day and take it all in. Excellent access to the great outdoors, charming tables for two, and splurge-worthy spa services can be found in a select number of romantic hotels in Montana. Bask in the glory of your new union with a Montana honeymoon, and attain the ultimate post-nuptial bliss with a stay at one of the romantic hotels featured in our list.
