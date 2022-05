NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Travis Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the first-degree murders of four people inside a WaffleHouse in April of 2018. Jurors handed down the penalty for 33-year-old Travis Reinking after hearing nearly two hours of testimony from family members of the four people killed. They sobbed and trembled as they talked about their loved ones and how losing them continues to fracture their lives more than three years later.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO