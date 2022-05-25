ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea ‘ready to launch transfer bid for Christopher Nkunku’ and rival Man Utd for RB Leipzig star’s signature

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

CHELSEA are interested in signing RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku but will need to sell attackers first, according to reports.

Nkunku had an astonishing season in Germany, scoring 34 goals and assisting 20 across all competitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g044e_0fqHTr3J00
Chelsea may have to sell players before making a move for Christopher Nkunku Credit: AFP

Those numbers saw him beat the liked of Robert Lewandowski to be named Bundesliga player of the season.

And it did not go unnoticed by Europe's elite, with a string of clubs ready to scrap for his signature.

Manchester United are right at the front of the queue to sign the £84million-rated Frenchman, who is thought to be in talks over a new deal with Leipzig.

Chelsea believe they can disrupt those talks and entice the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, according to Goal, they may have to sell players to raise transfer funds and make space in their squad for Nkunku.

Thomas Tuchel faces a rebuild when the transfer market opens and signing defenders is his major priority, not new forwards.

But that could change should the Blues sell Christian Pulisic amid interest from Juventus.

Fellow winger Hakim Ziyech could also depart with Chelsea said to be open to offers for the Moroccan.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering a move for Timo Werner despite his poor form in front of goal this season.

Chelsea also look set to cash in on Armando Broja following his loan spell at Southampton this season - West Ham are plotting a move for the £25million-rated striker.

If Chelsea do make a move for Nkunku they would face major competition from United after fans pleaded with their club to sign the star.

