ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Worst nightmare,' 'We have to act': Lawmakers react to Texas school shooting

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4h4s_0fqHTc3e00

Lawmakers in Texas and across the country responded with prayers, calls for mental health resources, renewed vows for gun legislation and more after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at an elementary school.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, marked the state's deadliest school shooting in modern history and the nation’s deadliest since the attack in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday in a statement , “Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde.”

During a news conference Wednesday, Abbott emphasized a need for mental health services and said what the victims' families "need now more than ever is our love.''

'This is on you': Beto O'Rourke confronts Abbott, Cruz at Texas school shooting news conference

Live updates: Texas school gunman warned of attack on Facebook minutes before rampage

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted Tuesday that he and his wife, Heidi, are “fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.”

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted that “the entire state of Texas is in mourning” and called the incident "every parent and teacher's worst nightmare."

Nation: Trump, Abbott, Cruz scheduled to speak at NRA convention in Houston this weekend

Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district includes Uvalde, said Tuesday, “It is devastating when our innocent children become the victims of senseless violence. We are devastated.”

Asked about potential gun control legislation, Gonzales told "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, “I’m happy to debate policy, but not today.”

“Today, my community is hurting,” he said. “You know, politicians like to divide us. Leaders unite us, and we need to be united right now as Americans.”

In the wake of the shooting, many Democratic lawmakers called for gun control measures. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Republican lawmakers Wednesday to back compromise legislation addressing gun violence.

“Put yourselves in the shoes of these parents just for once,” Schumer said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., gave an emotional speech in the Senate on Tuesday.

"Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in the classroom because they think they're going to be next. What are we doing?" he asked his fellow lawmakers.

"This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school, thinking that they might be shot that day. Nowhere else do parents have to talk to their kids, as I have had to do about why they got locked into a bathroom and told to be quiet for five minutes just in case a bad man entered that building. Nowhere else does that happen except here in the United States of America, and it is a choice. It is our choice to let it continue," he continued.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday night, “As a nation, we have to ask ourselves, ‘When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby.’

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act," Biden said. "Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Worst nightmare,' 'We have to act': Lawmakers react to Texas school shooting

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chuck Schumer
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Texas Senate#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Texans
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a gun owner and a former Republican. Here’s why I oppose ‘permitless carry’ in Florida. | Column

Where I come from, guns are just a way of life. My dad was a former military police officer, and he went hunting every chance he got. I remember shooting at cans on a fence and walking the land he hunted on. We had firearms in the house. I never thought much of it — I grew up steeped in that culture. Years later, my dad took my family, including my teenage children, to a gun range for an afternoon of target shooting. It’s still one of my favorite memories.
FLORIDA STATE
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”It has been reported that two...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

488K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy