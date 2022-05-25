ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Rescuers Pull 1 Person Out Of Vehicle After Rollover Crash On Greenback Lane

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzO0R_0fqHTPX500

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Sacramento County early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened along the 5700 block of Greenback Lane.

It appears the driver clipped a tree. The vehicle then ended up on its roof.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and extricated one person from the overturned vehicle.

Authorities say that person suffered moderate to critical injuries in the crash.

Comments / 3

Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

DUI Driver detained by Sacramento residents following fatal crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento residents helped detain a man after the truck he was driving collided with an SUV, killing a woman and critically injuring her child. The witnesses detained the driver until officers arrested him, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Pull Person Out Of Car That Crashed Into Tree Off I-80 In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters have pulled a person out of a car that crashed into a tree off Interstate 80 in Fairfield on Friday morning. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway, near Air Base Parkway. Scene of the crash. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department) Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up halfway bisected by the tree. Fairfield Fire Department firefighters extricated one person who was trapped in the vehicle. No information on that person’s condition was given.
FAIRFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Watt Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

One Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Lynne Way. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m., in the area of Watt Avenue and Lynne Way. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the pedestrian walked into traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Rollover#Greenback#Traffic Accident
CBS Sacramento

Highway 12 Fully Reopens Near Rio Vista After Major Crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Highway 12 has fully reopened in the Sacramento River Delta after a major crash involving seven vehicles Friday afternoon. The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near Jackson Slough Road. Seven vehicles – including a car hauler – were involved and four people were sent to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said. Investigators said a car carrier collided with a paint van, and the van driver had to be air lifted to the hospital. Traffic was backed up from Rio Vista to east of the Mokelumne River.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 4-year-old girl in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)

Woman dead, 4-year-old girl in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, a 34-year-old woman lost her life while a 4-year-old girl suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Sacramento County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue a little after 8:30 a.m. The early reports showed that a man was driving a white 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck at a high rate of speed and was veering in and out of traffic [...]
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire In North Highlands Knocked Down

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Crews put out a vegetation fire in North Highlands that was threatening several structures, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. The fire was located on Lynhurst Way. A fire helicopter was deployed and made water drops to slow the spread of the blaze. The fire spread to a shed and a large outbuilding, which were destroyed. Crews were able to attack the fire from all sides, saving the additional nearby structures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Occurs in Sacramento

Accident on Watt Avenue Results in Pedestrian Death. A fatal pedestrian accident was reported in Sacramento County on May 23. The accident happened in the area of Arden-Arcade around 4:45 a.m. on Watt Avenue and Lynne Way. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the pedestrian was struck by a driver who was on his way to work and that the walker stepped into the oncoming traffic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

4 dead, 7 injured in Yolo County crash, authorities say

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were killed and seven others were injured after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Woodland on Thursday, the Yolo Emergency Medical Services Agency said. The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 14, which is between Interstate 5 and Interstate 505, just west...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Found In Car Intoxicated, Arrested For DUI In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Lodi for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for being in possession of various illegal drugs, said the Lodi Police Department. On Friday, around 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to W Lodi Avenue for a report of two men in a U-Haul who were reportedly under the influence of narcotics. The reporting party said the driver was slumped over the wheel and possibly unconscious. Officers arrived and determined that the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Officers arrested 34-year-old Jason Baker of Lodi for DUI charges as well as possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Two firearms were also located in Baker’s vehicle. Baker was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and multiple felony weapons charges.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested After Running Stop Sign Then Fleeing From Police

GALT (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Galt after running a stop sign and then fleeing from the officer when they attempted to pull him over, said the Galt Police Department. The incident occurred near the area of Walnut Avenue and Elk Hills Drive. The driver fled from officers and was pursued through residential areas before entering NB SR-99 at Twin Cities Road. The man eventually stopped near the NB 99/Sheldon Road exit and was taken into custody without incident. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Matthew Korn of Woodland and was arrested for felony evading and resisting/delaying officers. Korn also had three active warrants out of Yolo County.
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Woman Killed In South Sacramento Crash Was Broadsided By DUI Suspect Who Ran Red Light

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers say a person was driving recklessly leading up to a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 a.m., they got a call about a reckless pickup truck driver weaving in and out of traffic near Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard. Witnesses told officers that the pickup ran a red light at the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue – broadsiding an SUV that had the green. Officers say the impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn. A 34-year-old Sacramento woman who was in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while a 4-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Officers say the driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Elk Grove man, tried to run away but was detained by bystanders. Officers say he showed signs of being under the influence and has since been arrested on suspicion of DUI. The 4-year-old girl hospitalized after the crash suffered major injuries and is listed in critical condition, CHP says.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

MAJOR VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN COLLISION HIT AND RUN

Originally published as a Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook post – “On May 17, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, SCPD officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Initial information indicated that the 16 year old male...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy