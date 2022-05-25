Rescuers Pull 1 Person Out Of Vehicle After Rollover Crash On Greenback Lane

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Sacramento County early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened along the 5700 block of Greenback Lane.

It appears the driver clipped a tree. The vehicle then ended up on its roof.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and extricated one person from the overturned vehicle.

Authorities say that person suffered moderate to critical injuries in the crash.