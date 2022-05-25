Please wipe your feet before you get in Serena Deeb’s ring

It’s probably not surprising that someone known as “The Professor” likes to keep things respectful in her workplace. It just so happens that for Serena Deeb , her workplace is an AEW wrestling ring.

Ahead of her AEW Double or Nothing title match against Thunder Rosa , Deeb stopped by the Under the Ring podcast to chat with host Phil Strum. One of the questions she answered was about her wrestling syllabus: As a teacher of the art, what does she think are the most important thing for her students to learn?

First and foremost was to keep the ring clean, as a sign of respect to your fellow wrestlers and the people who work hard behind the scenes.

“Wipe your feet,” Deeb said. “It’s a respect thing. The ring crew does a lot to take care of the ring and those canvases can get ruined really quickly, and it’s such a pet peeve of mine when I see people just getting in the ring with dirty shoes and all of that. So every time I have an entrance and I get in the ring, I always wipe my feet because it’s a respect to the ring, it’s a respect to the people that put in a lot of work to care for those very expensive rings.”

Deeb also addressed her unique career journey, the upcoming match against Thunder Rosa, the state of the AEW women’s division, and much more. You can check out the entire episode below.

Under the Ring releases new episodes every Monday on Apple Music and wherever great podcasts are served up. Each one features a straightforward, insightful conversation between Strum and one of the many fascinating personalities from throughout the world of pro wrestling. Other recent episodes have included Thunder Rosa herself, veteran grappler Tony Devito, and our own managing editor, Nick Tylwalk .

