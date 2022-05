Lincoln residents showed their generosity during the 11th annual Give to Lincoln Day on May 26th. Just over $8 million was raised, which is a record-breaker. Donations were nearly $80,000 more than the previous record set last year. The funds help support 479 local nonprofits that serve Lincoln and Lancaster County. All participating nonprofits will receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund based upon the organization’s percentage of the total dollars raised, thanks to many generous sponsors including Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO