(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indy is playing host to business and government leaders from around the world for a four-day economic conference. Governor Holcomb told delegates in an opening address the goal of the conference is to translate ideas into action. He says the last few years have demonstrated the global nature of the world’s challenges, from the pandemic to the food supply to refugee crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan. He says the world has met those challenges by recognizing the importance of united action that transcends borders.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO