The following is an article provided by Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. My youngest daughter is graduating High School. This is a very surreal moment for me, mixed with lots of emotions because I began as a Superintendent before my oldest daughter even started Kindergarten. Over nearly two decades in three states, my girls have always attended in the same system I have served as superintendent. They don’t know any other way to be a student and frankly, I don’t know any other way to be a dad. In some ways my life is going to change dramatically starting next year because although I feel personally responsible for all 13,000+ students in my care, none of them come home at night and give me the inside scoop on how I’m doing! But that’s not what I want to focus on in this article.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO