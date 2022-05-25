Brenton Cox Starts the Trash Talk Early, Says Florida Will "Kill" Georgia

Brenton Cox is a name that is familiar to the Georgia program and fanbase. In 2017 as a senior at Stockbridge High School, Cox was a Top-25 player nationally, a true Five-Star talent, and he chose Georgia over Alabama and several other perennial powerhouses.

In 2018, Cox played in 13 of 14 games as a true freshman, recording 20 total stops on the season. And that was the end of his tenour in Athens. Cox was quickly falling down the depth chart so it seemed with the arrival of Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson in the 2019 signing class for Georgia.

In September of 2019, Cox entered the transfer portal with what seemed to be a mutual parting of both parties. Upon entering the portal, Cox quickly enrolled at the University of Florida and sat the remainder of the 2019 season out, now he's one of the faces of Billy Napier's program in Gainesville as a fifth-year senior.

Ahead of his final college football season and following the announcement that Georgia vs Florida will be scheduled for its annual 3:30 PM kickoff, Cox took to his Instagram to talk a little trash.

Saying, "We go kill them dawgs. Animal cruelty"

