ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Kanye West Postpones Yeezy GAP Launch Amid Texas Mass Shooting

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiQ5I_0fqHOrjQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West has a lot on his schedule this week but as soon as he heard about the tragic events that occurred at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Ye decided to pause his long-awaited release of his latest Yeezy GAP collaboration.

On Wednesday, May 25, Ye released a statement in regards to his Yeezy GAP engineered by Balenciaga collection. The rapper's team said that the launch will be postponed out of respect to the young victims of the Uvalde mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers . He decided to reschedule the launch for Friday, May 27.

“In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27,” the statement said. “As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”

Kanye West has been preparing for the launch for months by rocking numerous garments from the collection, which was designed by Ye with assistance from Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia. The collection will include t-shits, hoodies, jeans, denim jackets, gloves, masks and high-top boots. T-shirts will reportedly start at $140 with hoodies running up to $240.

In addition to wearing pieces of the collection himself, Ye also previewed his new clothing line in his latest music video for "Life of the Party." The Chicago native celebrated Mother's Day by releasing the official music video for the song off the deluxe version of his Donda album. The video brings classic photos of Ye, his late mother Donda and others to life. The images were also updated to make it look like they were wearing pieces from the collection.

Ye is one of several artists to speak out and make drastic moves in order to honor the victims of the mass shooting. Houston native Trae Tha Truth said he passed on a visit to the White House to provide assistance to those in his home state in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
inputmag.com

Kanye West finally reveals his futuristic McDonald’s packaging

Kanye West has just broken his Instagram silence. After a tumultuous start to the year that consisted of a new album, cyberbullying, and some startling behavior against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper took a much-needed hiatus from social media. Now, Kanye is getting back into his old grind with the long-awaited announcement of a McDonald’s partnership.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Shares ‘True Love’ Collaboration With XXXTENTACION

Kanye West found inspiration in XXXTENTACION but unfortunately never got to relay that message to the late rapper while he was living. Yeezy teamed up with X for his second posthumous collaboration with the slain Florida rhymer as “True Love” hit streaming services on Friday (May 27). The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding reception

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had three weddings — but only one epic reception. The newlyweds, who fake-married in Las Vegas in April and legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., earlier this month, tied the knot once more in front of their family and friends in Portofino, Italy, Sunday. Following their latest nuptials, the pair took to the dance floor to celebrate with their guests. Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared Instagram Story videos of her dad, 46, dancing to “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 and pulling a garter off the Poosh creator, 43, with his teeth to “Single Ladies...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Demna Gvasalia
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
E! News

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Birthday With His "Biggest Blessings" Happy birthday to the Lord. After skipping ex Kourtney Kardashian's wedding celebrations with Travis Barker, Scott Disick is ready to have a party of his own for his 39th birthday on May 26. And the Kardashian-Jenner family wants him to know they're thinking of him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Yeezy Gap#Jeans#Robb Elementary
TravelNoire

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Plan To Raise Son In Barbados

If you’re looking forward to watching Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son grow up, just know that we’ll likely be watching him get bigger from afar in the Caribbean. The new parents have no plans of raising their son in the United States and instead choosing to raise him in Rihanna’s native home of Barbados.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Wear Matching Grey Shirts In LA After Kourtney’s Italy Wedding

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back in California following Kourtney Kardashian‘s lavish wedding in Italy. The couple were spotted in West Hollywood on Tuesday (May 24), rocking matching outfits way more casual compared to what they wore abroad. The Kardashians star, 26, and the NBA player, 25, sported matching grey shirts, dark pants, and sunglasses. They walked side-by-side towards a business building, possibly where Kendall had some model duties to attend to.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Rolling Stone

Israeli Superstar Noa Kirel Says She Learned Spanish for ‘Dale Promo’ From Telenovelas

Click here to read the full article. Get you a girl who can sing in three languages. On Friday, Israeli superstar Noa Kirel flaunted her moves and Spanish-speaking skills as she joined Puerto Rican reggaetonero Metro the Savage on “Dale Promo.” In the song’s video, an exclusive Rolling Stone premiere, Kirel is seen wearing a luscious blonde hair for the first time. She tells Rolling Stone the song is about “having a man who is confident and secure enough with himself that he’s not threatened by the presence of strong females.” The accompanying clip matches the track’s energy with “crazy dance...
WORLD
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

155K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy