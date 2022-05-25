Start Time of Tennessee-Vanderbilt Pushed Back Due to Weather

HOOVER, Ala.-- Tennessee baseball's first game in the SEC Tournament has been postponed at least one day, Tennessee confirmed moments ago on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vols were originally scheduled to play the winner Vanderbilt (who beat Ole Miss) at 4:30 p.m. CT in Hoover Met, but weather delays on Tuesday caused the game to be postponed to 8:00 p.m. CT.

On Wednesday, weather delays in the a.m. caused the start of Auburn vs. Kentucky to be pushed back to 12:45 p.m. CT, causing a ripple effect throughout the slate of Wednesday's games in Hoover. The end result is no Tennessee baseball on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the Vols will face off against the Commodores sometime on Thursday.

UPDATE: Texas A&M and Florida's game has been delayed as of Thursday morning, per the SEC. The first pitch time has not yet been set, but the Vols figure to play 30 minutes after the completion of Aggies vs. Gators, whenever that happens in Hoover.

UPDATE: The Aggies and Gators will begin play at 2:45 p.m. CT, per the SEC, meaning the Vols-Vanderbilt matchup will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game six (TAMU vs. UF).

Tennessee is expected to roll out Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.63 ERA) as the starting pitcher, while Vanderbilt will start Chris McElvain (5-4, 4.20 ERA) on the mound.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available from the SEC and Tennessee Baseball Athletics.

