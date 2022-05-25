ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Talent Group Ups Brianna Ancel To President, Jamie Harris To VP

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Clear Talent Group ’s Founder Tim O’Brien has promoted Brianna Ancel to President of the bi-coastal talent agency, upping Jamie Harris to Vice President.

Ancel has headed up CTG’s Adult Theatrical Department since its inception in 2003, and has served as Vice President since 2009. Her client list includes actors Richard Brooks ( Law & Order ), Judy Gold ( Better Things ), Brandee Evans ( P-Valley ), Kiowa Gordon ( Dark Winds ), Emma Pasarow ( Along for the Ride ), Eric Graise (Peacock’s Queer as Folk ), Tre Hale ( Platonic ), Robert Longstreet ( The Haunting of Hill House ), Drake Rodger ( The Winchesters ) and Camron Jones ( Panic ).

Ancel in 2018 helped facilitate a strategic partnership with Producer Entertainment Group, a premiere management company representing drag queens and LGBTQ+ performers, working collaboratively as agents for talent including RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Ginger Minj, Manila Luzon, Jujubee, Lady Bunny and BenDeLaCreme, among others. The Talent Manager’s Association nominated her for the Seymour Heller Award for Adult Theatrical Agent of the Year three consecutive times between 2010 and 2012. In 2019, she was nominated by both the San Fernando Valley Business Journal and the Los Angeles Business Journal ‘s Women’s Council for Executive of the Year.

Harris has also been with CTG since the agency opened its doors in 2003. His client list in New York includes Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young ( Jersey Boys ), Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan ( Good Trouble ), Tony nominee Andrea McArdle ( All My Children ), Tony nominee Phillip Boykin ( Top Five ), Lorna Luft ( Grease 2 ), Judy Gold, Richard Brooks, Loren Lott ( The Porter ), Daphne Maxwell Reid ( The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ), Tamar Greene ( Hamilton ), Andrew Levitt aka Nina West ( Hairspray tour) and Lauren Marcus ( Be More Chill ). Harris was named Director of Clear Talent Group’s New York office in 2011, and has since shepherd the growth of its now-robust Film and Television department.

“Since our inception in 2003 both Brianna Ancel and Jamie Harris have been instrumental in the growth and success of our LA and New York offices,” said O’Brien, who will continue to serve as CEO.  “The promotion of Ancel to President and Harris to Vice President is a natural progression in the continued advancement of Clear Talent Group and our clients. We couldn’t be more excited.”

“I am immensely honored to be entrusted with this leadership position,” added Ancel, on becoming President. “I’m so proud of the diverse and talented client base our team of agents have established over our almost 20 years in operation, as well as the range of opportunities we’ve been able to bring our artists. I intend to continue to empower our agents to grow and to support broadening our reach into all corners of the entertainment industry, while maintaining the personal approach and attention we’ve become known for.”

