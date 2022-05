WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The stars were out in the field on the boys’ side in day one of the state track and field championships Friday. On the girls’ side, two of the best ran on the track late in the evening. Stanton County junior Chesney Peterson and Southeast of Saline senior Jentrie Alderson each won impressive 3200m titles. In team standings, Mill Valley got off to a big start in Class 5A, and Andale is on its way to a fifth-straight title in 4A.

ANDALE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO