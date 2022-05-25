ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Lina Hidalgo's campaign responds to Alexandra del Moral Mealer victory in Harris Co. judge GOP primary

By Ariana Garcia
yourconroenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Alexandra del Moral Mealer is set to face incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo in November after winning the GOP primary runoff for Harris County judge on Tuesday. Del Moral Mealer, a 37-year-old investment banker and retired Army captain, defeated attorney Vidal Martinez with more than 75 percent of the vote, according...

www.yourconroenews.com

