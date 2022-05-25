Lina Hidalgo's campaign responds to Alexandra del Moral Mealer victory in Harris Co. judge GOP primary

Memorial Day. A day set aside as a solemn day to honor those who have died to protect the freedoms that we enjoy. But what exactly is this day all about?. The holiday was originally called “Decoration Day.” People decorated the graves of soldiers with wreaths and flowers to honor them. The first Decoration Day Ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery in 1868 and since that first observance, the day has always been filled with commemorative ceremonies and remembrances. The day continues to be a day of special meaning to military families as they, and we, honor not only those who have died, but all who have loved and served their country. As I researched for today’s column, I learned that this is why the quote “All Gave Some, Some Gave All” is frequently used in relation to this important holiday. Flags are flown at half-staff until noon, a wreath is laid at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and there are concerts and parades all around the country.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO