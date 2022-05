Shelter to Home Animal Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Wyandotte, saves animals from shelters in the community by placing them into foster care until permanent homes are found. It also creates sustainable solutions to achieve a no kill community. The organization operates a pet adoption center (PAC) in a Victorian home built in 1874 that it uses today as a space for potential adopters to meet animals in a home-like setting (the PAC is currently closed to the public as a COVID-19 precaution). The organization says it has rescued more than 5,500 animals since it started in 2007.

WYANDOTTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO