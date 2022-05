CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Every May when I get to cover events leading up to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, I think back to all of the memories I’ve had around that track and NASCAR in general. I also think about how my love for the sport led me to pursue a dream opportunity...and then totally blow it. Enjoy.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO