This weekend we have a holiday and what better way than to fill that extra day with brand new television? Time to catch up, recharge, and maybe watch that new “Theodore Roosevelt” documentary. It’s what America would have wanted. After the break, the new shows keep coming, from a fictionalized account of the Sex Pistols to the return of “The Boys,” to a spinoff of “Nancy Drew” that seems very, very different. It’s almost TOO much good TV.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO