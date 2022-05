BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two witnesses to the Walmart shooting Thursday night are feeling the trauma reverberate through their lives one day later. Megan Powell and David Picagli are engaged and share an 8-year-old daughter. They were at the Walmart in Fairfield Township to grab hot dogs and other items before Memorial Day weekend. It quickly turned into a nightmare.

