Talking to kids after a school shooting

By Allison Aubrey
NPR
 3 days ago

The pediatrician who directs the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement offers tips on how parents and caregivers can talk to children about school shootings. Although mass shootings have become more common, the loss of 19 children, gunned down at school, is very hard to understand. Around the country, as...

NPR

Remembering the young victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

Twenty-one crosses stand outside Robb Elementary School where a gunman committed a massacre. Each cross honors a life taken. NPR profiles some of the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Twenty-one white crosses, one to honor each of those killed in Uvalde, Texas, now stand in front of...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

How does a Texas teacher continue working on the day after a school shooting?

Imagine for a moment what it would be like to be a teacher in the schools around Uvalde, Texas. This horrible trauma unfolds. Nineteen children are killed at Robb Elementary School, along with two of your fellow teachers. And then less than 24 hours later, you have to go back to work. You have to greet your students with a smile, make them feel like they're safe and that life will go on.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

How the media can cover mass shootings while respecting space for grief

Journalists from NPR and many other news outlets rushed to Uvalde this week as soon as word of the mass shooting got out, just as they had rushed earlier this month to the shooting massacre in Buffalo. With every one of these, the media is trying to find out what happened, what went wrong and who should bear responsibility without doing more harm to a community in mourning. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is with us to talk about this. Hi, David.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

A survivor of the Columbine shooting returned to teach at the school

In this week's StoryCorps, we hear about a student who endured the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, and later returned to the school as a teacher. It's Friday, when we hear from StoryCorps. And today, we have wisdom from two survivors of Columbine. Mandy Cooke was a sophomore at Columbine High School in 1999. English teacher Paula Reed was also there on the day of the massacre, and they came to StoryCorps to talk about the years since, as well as Mandy's choice to become a teacher.
NPR

Here's what experts say police should have done in the Uvalde school shooting

How long should authorities wait before entering a school if there's an active shooter inside? And how should police deal with distraught parents? The school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, has put a renewed focus on how police train for active shooter situations. NPR's Cheryl Corley talked with tactical experts and has this report.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Opinion: Another mass shooting, but nothing changes

Mass shootings have become a part of America's landscape - this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, another elementary school. We've seen mass shootings at middle schools, at high schools, community colleges and universities. Just since 2000, mass shootings in this country have killed worshipers in churches, synagogues and a Sikh temple. There have been mass shootings on streets and in parking lots, in factories and post offices, airports, movie theaters, nightclubs, shopping malls and diners. And if you think, that's enough; you've made the point, I'd have to say that the facts of all these killings year after year have not made the point. They go on. Over the past few years, there have been mass shootings on military bases, in municipal buildings, at festivals, bowling alleys and spas. There have been mass shootings in states with strict gun laws, in states where a newly 18-year-old can buy a gun but not a beer. There have been mass shootings in supermarkets, as in Buffalo just two weeks ago, in health care clinics and apartment complexes, nursing homes, trailer parks and subways. Some mass shooters have targeted people just because they're Asian, Black, gay, Jewish or Latino. Some just tried to kill as many people as they could. Our children have been in almost as many active shooter drills as school plays because they've seen school shootings almost every year, all those images they can find online of students running out of classrooms with their hands in the air, many in tears, many in shock. God knows what children have seen in nightmares. If you read from the list of mass shootings just in this last generation, you might recognize place names we vowed never to forget - Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary, Emanuel AME Church, Pulse nightclub, the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Tree of Life Synagogue, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mass shootings have become - they're the only right words, really - a grim routine. The shock, grief, international attention, vigils, flowers, funerals, eulogies, investigations, shattered families and familiar political arguments now well-practiced before the next horrifying occasion strikes. People care. People pray. But what changes?
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The Uvalde shooting renews questions about school security

Thank you for joining us. The mass murder of innocents in Uvalde, Texas, has raised critical questions about school security. How do you harden schools without turning them into fortresses? How do you keep students and teachers safe in classrooms, in gymnasiums and football stadiums? In Uvalde, people want to know how their vaunted school security plan failed, allowing the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. NPR's John Burnett reports.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Some victims' families say Texas police didn't do enough to save their children

The most basic fact of the mass shooting in Texas is the timeline - what happened, for how long and in what order. Days later, we do not have a definite timeline. And Texas authorities have given contradictory accounts. There's no consistent explanation for why the attacker remained in the school for up to an hour. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro wants the FBI to step in here.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

A college education is a good thing but you don't have to rush to complete it

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A college education is a wonderful thing to have, and you don't have to rush to complete it. Some people take an extra semester, another year or, in the case of Betty Sandison, about seven decades. At the age of 84, she just earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. She originally started in 1955, then paused for her husband's career to raise her daughters and work as a nurse. Sandison reenrolled in 2018 and earned her degree this month. It's MORNING EDITION.
COLLEGES
NPR

Congress is commemorating the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PFEIFFER: ...Was the summer of soul. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) SIMONE: Are you ready to listen to all the beautiful Black voices, the beautiful Black feeling, the beautiful Black waves moving in beautiful air?. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Nina Simone and a huge roster of musical legends...
POLITICS
NPR

Mass shootings are so common that mayors now have a checklist for when one happens

Mass shootings have become so common in the U.S. that there is now a script for city officials to follow in the aftermath. Written by UnitedOnGuns, part of the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University School of Law, the checklist guides mayors and city managers through the first 24 hours after a shooting and outlines the major decisions they will have to make.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

The National Memorial Day Concert is making an in-person return this weekend

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Three hundred twenty-nine years later, Elizabeth Johnson cleared her name. The Massachusetts woman was convicted in 1693 during the moral panic known as the Salem Witch Trials. She was never pardoned for witchcraft until an eighth-grade class at North Andover Middle School researched what it would take to clear her name. Lawmakers tacked a pardon onto an unrelated bill. Justice delayed is justice denied, but better than no justice at all. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

The tragedy in Uvalde has reignited the political fight over gun ownership

This holiday weekend, President Biden visits Uvalde, Texas. He's traveling to the scene of a mass shooting for the second time this month. He will arrive amid questions about just what happened, in what order, as police may have taken an hour to overcome a gunman at Robb Elementary. There's no real question about the battle lines over guns. Biden urged Congress to act, and lawmakers have only begun discussing very narrow changes to gun laws with no promise of success even at that. The National Rifle Association is going ahead with its annual convention in Texas starting today. For many ordinary people, though, guns are less a matter of controversy than a part of life.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The mental health challenges Ukrainians are facing

Paul Niland, founder of Lifeline Ukraine, gives an update on what he is hearing from Ukrainians, three months into the war. We want to go back now to another major story we've been following, the situation in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's attack on the country. Daily life in Ukraine has changed a lot since the start of the war.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

'Love on the Spectrum' shows what dating can be like for people with autism

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Love on the Spectrum creator Cian O'Clery and participant Kaelynn Partlow about what the show, which follows people on the autism spectrum as they date, means to them. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. A new show on Netflix chronicles the challenges of dating for people on the...

