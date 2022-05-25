‘Speed Racer’ Live-Action Series in the Works at Apple, J.J. Abrams Producing

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 1 Episode 4, "Momento Mori," introduces audiences to a terrifying and yet rarely explored villain, infamous in the world of Trek: the Gorn. When a rescue mission turns into a surprise attack, our heroes are thrown into chaos and several unlikely pairings must work together in order to save the crew and get themselves out of a dire situation. As an avid Star Trek fan, I would put "Memento Mori" down as one of the best episodes in the franchise. I'm actually shocked that the episode is only an hour as watching it feels like watching a feature film. The creative team of director Dan Liu and writers Davy Perez and Beau DeMayo do an incredible job of balancing intense action sequences with deep, emotional character moments — and the entire cast is firing on all cylinders as they deliver some series-best performances.

