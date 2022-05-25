ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Speed Racer’ Live-Action Series in the Works at Apple, J.J. Abrams Producing

Cover picture for the articleApple has had a ton of success with their original series, and it looks like they just found their next potential hit. According to Variety, a live-action Speed Racer series is in the works at Apple with the adaptation already receiving a series order. J.J Abrams will be executive producing the...

