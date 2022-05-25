ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

San Joaquin County to break ground on Stockton affordable housing complex

By Victoria Franco, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A June 1 groundbreaking ceremony will launch construction of more than 30 affordable housing units for unhoused people living with mental illness in Stockton, according to the housing authority of the County of San Joaquin. The county...

localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 8

Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Planning Commission Approves Major Housing Proposal

Elk Grove Planning Commission Approves Major Housing Proposal. Elk Grove is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in Sacramento County as it experienced over 155% population growth between 2010-2020. Most of this growth comes from people wanting to move into the area, which aligns with the statistics that show California as one of the fastest-growing states in the country. To keep up with the demand for local accommodation, the Elk Grove Planning Commission has been hard at work improving the housing rates in the city.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Test to Treat’ Available in San Joaquin County, In Time For Holiday Weekend

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – San Joaquin County Public Health is hosting three “Test to Treat” programs at OptumServe COVID-19 sites, amid a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations within the county. The program allows individuals to get tested for COVID-19, and if positive, speak to a health care provider about treatment options, some of which include medication in hand if eligible. “It offers convenience for those who might not be motivated to go out and get treatment,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Health Officer.  Test to Treat is currently available: 1. San Joaquin General Hospital (OptumServe) 500 W. Hospital Road, French Camp Friday—Monday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Walk-in or pre-schedule at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or (888) 634-1123 2. Lodi Community Services Center (OptumServe) 415 S. Sacramento St., Lodi Monday—Thursday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Walk-in or pre-schedule at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or (888) 634-1123 3. Larch Clover Community Center/Larch Clover Park (Carbon Health) 11157 W. Larch Rd., Tracy Thursday—Sunday, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM Walk-in only; no pre-registration available All sites accept walk-in registrations and both testing and treatment are free. Testing includes rapid antigen and PCR tests.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

As COVID Cases Spike, San Joaquin County Opening New Test To Treat Center In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County plans to ramp up testing as it deals with a surge in cases. With its case rate more than tripling in the past month, the county is now planning to distribute free at-home antigen tests to community organizations. It’s also opening a third “test to treat” site where people can get tested, then get services if their results come back positive. That site is set to open at the Larch Clover Community Center in Tracy on Thursday. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. COVID-19 rates are climbing all around California to the point that mask wearing is coming back into the conversation. The Sacramento City Unified School District said that, with the county expected to reach medium to high community transmission levels as early as Thursday, they will be looking at reevaluating their mask policies. Down in San Diego, the state’s second-largest school district also said they would be reevaluating reinstating their mask mandate.
TRACY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Local
California Government
San Joaquin County, CA
Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The city of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have relaunched the popular Shop Concord program, supporting the city’s small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally over Memorial Day weekend and on through the summer.
CONCORD, CA
mymotherlode.com

Easing Water Woes For Some Calaveras Residents

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received $147,000 to assist over 250 qualified water customers who faced financial hardships during COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic made it harder for many Californians to pay their bills due to job loss and other hardships. CCWD officials added, “Water agencies generally don’t have the ability to provide direct relief from water and sewer rates, but a unique opportunity was available in this case for those in our communities who have faced financial hardships through this difficult time.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino holds job fair in Elk Grove

Job seekers gathered at the future Sky River Casino’s job fair that was held on May 23 at Laguna Town Hall. The $500 million casino project, which is owned by the 900-member Wilton Rancheria tribe and operated by Boyd Gaming, is scheduled to open this fall. It is located...
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Authority#Homelessness#Mental Health#Unhoused
KCRA.com

Power out for thousands of SMUD customers in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A power outage Thursday morning has left hundreds in the dark in downtown Sacramento. Hundreds more are also without power in the Oak Park area of Sacramento, according toSMUD’s outage map. SMUD says 861 customers in the downtown area are without power as of 8:06...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Terminated Sac Fire chief responds to complaint detailing harassment, workplace retaliation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After Sacramento City Fire Chief Gary Loesch wasfired Thursday, KCRA 3 spoke to the city and Loesch for answers. “It’s a shame. You take an oath to do a job. You do what’s right for the members, and more than anything, you do what’s right for the citizens, and then you watch your career and your reputation get destroyed,” Loesch said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KMPH.com

At-risk child reported missing out of Stockton, last seen in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — An at-risk 5-year-old child has been reported missing out of Stockton since April but was last seen through a surveillance video in Fresno on Friday. Nehemiah Leslie was seen near E. Church and S. Elm Avenues in Southwest Fresno. Police say he is moderately Autistic, putting him at high risk as loud voices and screams frighten him.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire In North Highlands Knocked Down

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Crews put out a vegetation fire in North Highlands that was threatening several structures, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. The fire was located on Lynhurst Way. A fire helicopter was deployed and made water drops to slow the spread of the blaze. The fire spread to a shed and a large outbuilding, which were destroyed. Crews were able to attack the fire from all sides, saving the additional nearby structures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Recreational water release for Middle Fork American River Project

Auburn, Calif. – With the arrival of warm weather and Memorial Day weekend, Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) issued its 2022 recreational water release schedule and campground information for its Middle Fork American River Project (MFP). After a winter season that began with extreme rainfall but was followed by...
AUBURN, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black Foster Youth Who Age Out Struggle To Find Housing

When Amajhalay Williams entered foster care at 5, she left behind what she describes as an abusive mother who struggled with substance abuse. “She was there physically, but she wasn’t there mentally,” says Williams, now 20. “Her abusiveness got not one kid, but four different kids taken away. She just wasn’t in the right head. She just wasn’t a fit parent unfortunately, and me being firstborn, I just happened to get it the worst.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Bay Point housing development will bring 384 low-cost units, library, commercial space

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a proposal for a 384-unit residential development on 7 acres in unincorporated Bay Point. Supervisors on Tuesday signed off on a master development agreement between the county and the developer, Pacific West Communities, on county-owned property, located between state Highway 4, Bailey Road, East Leland Road and Ambrose Park.
BAY POINT, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy