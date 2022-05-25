Albany Tech to host nurse aide 'refresh' presentation

Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation on its Nurse Aide Accelerated program Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the Nathaniel Cross Health Technology Building’s Room 118. Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, imaginably piquing the curiosity of those interested in a new career.

Often, technology and instruction may have changed over the years and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.

“Certified Nursing Assistants provide hands-on care and perform routine tasks and activities of daily living under the supervision of nursing and medical staff,” Albany Tech Nurse Aide Accelerated instructor Tracey Prince said in a news release. “Specific tasks vary, with nurse aides handling many aspects of a patient’s care.”

The Nurse Aide Accelerated technical certificate of credit is an approved curriculum of 9 credit hours. This certificate will allow students to go directly into the health care field, making competitive wages in a short period. Students will complete the Nurse Aide Fundamentals course and have the option of choosing either Introduction to Health Care or Medical Terminology for Allied Health Sciences. Graduates are eligible to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment exam and are considered CNAs.

“The country’s shortage of trained and qualified nurses has become dire,” Lisa Stephens, the dean of Business and Healthcare Technology at Albany Tech, said. “These first steps for students who graduate as Certified Nursing Assistants open doors and create opportunities. These graduates can start work almost immediately and conceivably while in school. This also sets the foundation for pathway education opportunities to become a nurse.”

In just one semester, the Nurse Aide Accelerated program prepares students to provide basic nursing care and to work in acute care and long-term care settings. CNAs perform basic duties for patients, clients and residents, depending on the type of health care facility that employs them. Skills include taking vital signs, dressing, bathing patients, and reporting patient concerns to doctors and nurses. This program is the foundation for higher-level nursing opportunities such as practical nursing and registered nursing. Upon completing the program, students must pass the National Nurse Aide Assessment program exam to become a certified nursing assistant. Students will earn a Nurse Aide Accelerated Technical Certificate of Credit.

Students may continue their education by pursuing advanced programs such as practical nursing and registered nursing at Albany Technical College or any schools with current transfer agreements with ATC.

For more information about the Nurse Aide program, contact Prince at (229) 430-2832 or tprince@albanytech.edu.