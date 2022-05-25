ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Tech to host nurse aide 'refresh' presentation

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation on its Nurse Aide Accelerated program Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the Nathaniel Cross Health Technology Building’s Room 118. Program refreshes are a way that Albany Technical College introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the program, imaginably piquing the curiosity of those interested in a new career.

Often, technology and instruction may have changed over the years and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.

“Certified Nursing Assistants provide hands-on care and perform routine tasks and activities of daily living under the supervision of nursing and medical staff,” Albany Tech Nurse Aide Accelerated instructor Tracey Prince said in a news release. “Specific tasks vary, with nurse aides handling many aspects of a patient’s care.”

The Nurse Aide Accelerated technical certificate of credit is an approved curriculum of 9 credit hours. This certificate will allow students to go directly into the health care field, making competitive wages in a short period. Students will complete the Nurse Aide Fundamentals course and have the option of choosing either Introduction to Health Care or Medical Terminology for Allied Health Sciences. Graduates are eligible to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment exam and are considered CNAs.

“The country’s shortage of trained and qualified nurses has become dire,” Lisa Stephens, the dean of Business and Healthcare Technology at Albany Tech, said. “These first steps for students who graduate as Certified Nursing Assistants open doors and create opportunities. These graduates can start work almost immediately and conceivably while in school. This also sets the foundation for pathway education opportunities to become a nurse.”

In just one semester, the Nurse Aide Accelerated program prepares students to provide basic nursing care and to work in acute care and long-term care settings. CNAs perform basic duties for patients, clients and residents, depending on the type of health care facility that employs them. Skills include taking vital signs, dressing, bathing patients, and reporting patient concerns to doctors and nurses. This program is the foundation for higher-level nursing opportunities such as practical nursing and registered nursing. Upon completing the program, students must pass the National Nurse Aide Assessment program exam to become a certified nursing assistant. Students will earn a Nurse Aide Accelerated Technical Certificate of Credit.

Students may continue their education by pursuing advanced programs such as practical nursing and registered nursing at Albany Technical College or any schools with current transfer agreements with ATC.

For more information about the Nurse Aide program, contact Prince at (229) 430-2832 or tprince@albanytech.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Albany Exchange Club to host district convention

ALBANY — The Georgia District Exchange will hold its annual convention in Albany June 10-11. A “One Nation Under God” program is scheduled June 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. A child abuse prevention program will be held June 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. A youth luncheon program is scheduled...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

More than 440 Lee seniors receive diplomas

ALBANY — Encouraged to “stride boldly to our future” by class Valedictorian Hunter Grey Hammond, some 444 seniors in the Lee County High School Class of 2022 received diplomas Friday night at the Albany Civic Center. Eschewing the traditional march into the arena, packed to capacity with...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany’s Downtown Dollars program promotes local spending

ALBANY — Albany Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins has announce a new Downtown Dollars program, a community-based digital gift card that makes shopping fun, easy and helps keep spending local. Residents can now purchase a Downtown Dollars eGift Card at https://bit.ly/3GpHhHV. This digital gift card can be used at any...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Albany, GA
The Albany Herald

Assistant Vice President Donna Webb appointed dean of students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

TIFTON — Donna Webb, assistant vice president for student affairs, recently received the additional appointment of dean of students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Webb joined the ABAC administration as director of enrollment services in 2008. She was appointed to a new position as assistant vice president for student affairs in 2020. Now with the retirement of long-time Dean of Students Bernice Hughes, Webb has taken on added duties.
The Albany Herald

Bobbye Pruet Albany Woman's Club Woman of Year

ALBANY — The Georgia Federated Woman’s Club’s Albany Woman’s Club chapter President Bobbye Pruet was named Woman of the Year at the club’s May meeting. Pruet, described by Albany Woman’s Club members as a “hard worker,” proved to be up to the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said in a news release.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

A special thank-you to Christian school's teachers

ALBANY — We have a tendency to chalk the serendipity in our lives up to happenstance, to luck, to aligning stars. Perhaps, though, we shouldn’t be so quick to discount divine intervention. It felt that way for teachers at Byne Christian School recently when the school held an...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Registered Nursing#Albany Technical College#Service Area#Albany Tech Nurse#Allied Health Sciences
The Albany Herald

Cutliff Grove ministry helps meet community needs

ALBANY — Minister Juanita Nixon is a force of nature. Nixon took over pastoring duties at Cutliff Grove Baptist Church when long-time minister the Rev. McKinley Drake passed away recently, leaving awfully big shoes to fill. Nixon already was serving as director of the church’s Nativity Family Resource Center, which collects and distributes needs like food, clothing and furniture in the community, and she was facilitating the Albany church’s partnership with World Vision GIK when she was asked by church leaders to bring the gospel to attendees.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Newspaper contributes event proceeds to Feeding the Valley

ALBANY — At Feeding the Valley, the food bank that serves a large swath of southwest Georgia’s hungry residents, that old adage of “any little bit helps” certainly applies, as the organization seeks to meet the nutritional needs of a growing number of people who are having trouble keeping their families fed.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

City of Thomasville participates in Project Share

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville has a history of joining forces to help others during times of need. Through a continued partnership with the Salvation Army, city of Thomasville Utilities would like to remind everyone about participating in Project SHARE. Utilities customers have the opportunity to add a charitable donation to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
271
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy