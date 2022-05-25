ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Logan County athletes shine at state track

By Alissa Noe
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past weekend, the best Class 1A track athletes from all over Colorado convened at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood for the state track and field championships. Logan County enjoyed a strong showing, especially from the area’s ladies. Merino’s Taysa Conger and Fleming’s Zoey Vandenbark completed the two-three...

www.journal-advocate.com

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Caliche High School says farewell to 17 Buffs

Caliche High School bid farewell to 17 Buffaloes on Saturday at the school’s annual commencement ceremony. The ceremony started with the graduates proceeding into the gym as the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” played. This was followed by welcoming remarks from valedictorian Annalise Roth. “One thing I was...
ILIFF, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

89 Sterling High School graduates mark bittersweet milestone

Saturday was a bittersweet day for the 89 graduates of Sterling High School. As they celebrated embarking on the next chapter on their lives, they also remembered two classmates who were not there to celebrate with them. The annual commencement exercises started with the graduates proceeding into Wally Post Gym...
STERLING, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling Tigers in hunt for 3A state baseball title after 1-1 go on Day 1 of bracket

The Sterling Tiger baseball team will have to take the long route if they want a shot at the state title, after falling in the second round of the 3A state playoffs Friday. The Tigers used a monster fourth inning to propel themselves past Resurrection Christian in the first round, securing the season series against the Cougars. The two teams had split their previous two matchups, with Resurrection Christian handing Sterling its last loss of the regular season on May 14.
STERLING, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Fred Clatworthy was a pioneer in Colorado’s color photography

A Colorado luminary, photographer Fred Payne Clatworthy’s mastery of the autochrome process brought Colorado’s beauty to audiences throughout the United States in the early 1900s. Clatworthy was the focus of Overland Trail Museum’s History Café program Wednesday, which featured guest speaker Richelle Cross Force, author of “Fred Payne Clatworthy – Colorado’s Color Photography Pioneer.”
ESTES PARK, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

SHS girls soccer team finishes second season with awards banquet

Sterling High School Girls Soccer team recently celebrated its 2022 season with an awards banquet. The Lady Tigers were 4-6 in the Patriot League this season and 5-10 overall. Charli Frankenfeld and Ryann Linn were named to the Patriot League All Conference team’s starting lineup while Halle Conover was named to second team.
STERLING, CO
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff homicide suspect shot dead in Wyoming

On Saturday, May 28 at approximately 12:30 p.m. members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint SWAT Team were involved in an incident that resulted in a use of force action with homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, near the 2500 block of East 11th Street. On Tuesday, May 24 the...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Pianist Emma Parrish featured performer for June 3 First Friday concert

On June 3, First Friday @ First Presbyterian will present pianist Emma Parrish. The recital is from 12:05 to 12:35 PM at the church at South Fourth and Ash Streets, and it is free and open to the public. It will be performed both in person and on facebook.com/fpc.sterling. You don’t have to belong to Facebook to access this performance.
STERLING, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Buck to host ‘Veterans Listening Tour’ Saturday in Eaton

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, will offer the second session in his ‘Veterans Listening Tour’ during a visit Saturday in Eaton. Among U.S. House legislation Buck sponsored related to veterans issues included a 2016 bill designed to better “hold employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs accountable for failing our veterans,” he said in 2016. “After the sacrifices our veterans have made, they deserve the best care we can offer.” The bill, which passed the House, would have allowed for a demotion of a VA employee based on poor performance or misconduct.
EATON, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man dies in single-vehicle accident

KIMBALL, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday night. Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said that around 11:15 p.m. May 26, Kimball County Sheriff's Office got a call for a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 71 just north of Kimball. Thomas said that when Kimball County...
KIMBALL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff woman convicted of meth distribution sentenced to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Panhandle woman was sentenced Friday on federal meth distribution charges. U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, of Scottsbluff, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Rojas was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to 70 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Rojas will begin a four-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
CBS Denver

SWAT Team Responds To Home Of Suspected Bank Robber In Adams County

By Anna Maria Basquez ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least three agencies responded to the home of a suspected bank robber in unincorporated Adams County where the suspect barricaded himself. Negotiations ended peacefully at around 6 p.m. Shelter in place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/bVWZKqV5gu — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 25, 2022 “We’re assisting the Denver Police Department. They had a bank robbery suspect, and they followed him to his house here in Adams County. When they attempted to contact the person they went inside and barricaded themselves. We’ve been doing negotiations to get the party and get them out safely and get them into custody,” said Sgt. Adam Sherman of Adams County Sheriffs Office. (credit: CBS) The call came at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The SWAT Team, Denver Police and Thornton Police were at the scene on Explorado Calle. The agencies used tear gas, but no gunshots have been fired. “There were several people that live in the house that are friends and roommates that all live together. The only person right now we believe is still in the house is the suspect,” Sherman said. “There was some tear gas.”
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Greeley traffic stop leads to big drug bust, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — A traffic stop last week in Greeley led to the discovery of a lot of drugs and cash in the vehicle, police said Friday. Greeley Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a call of suspicious activity May 19 at a home in the 1700 block of 28th Street, according to a news release.
GREELEY, CO
North Platte Telegraph

Two men arrested on suspicion of meth possession near Sutherland

Two men were arrested Tuesday near Sutherland on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after deputies found the men burning insulation from copper wire. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to the scene near Nebraska Highway 25 and State Farm Road for the report of burning without a permit.
SUTHERLAND, NE

