“Knowing their cattle’s background, their quality, knowing the herd and where they come from helped make a decision to bring them into my herd,” said Jason Meier, Monticello cow/calf producer. Meier was the big bidder at the inaugural Aggie Auction held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello campus in April. Meier, who raises cattle as a hobby, purchased three Beefmaster Charolais heifers while his dad purchased a Beefmaster bull.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO