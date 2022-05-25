ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 odds, picks, prediction: A Jimmy Butler parlay

By Erich Richter
New York Post
 3 days ago

When will the blowouts end?

Some say it is a lack of competitiveness. Others believe it is the hefty three-point variance that has plagued our game.

It is likely a combination of factors, but for now, we know that only one game has been decided by single digits.

Furthermore, it is not guaranteed that this trend ends tonight. The Miami Heat have been bit by the injury bug, as Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have been limited or not playing altogether.

The injury report will be crucial to determining the winner of this game, so make sure to follow the latest injury news prior to game time.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 odds

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook

Spread: BOS -2 (-110) vs. MIA +2 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (-130) vs. MIA (+110)

Total: Over 204 (-110) | Under 204 (-110)

Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 prediction

The Heat are home underdogs and should come out with tons of urgency. The problem is their health and how much their star players actually have left. Bettors are clearly not confident in the Heat’s health, the Celtics are road favorites this evening.

Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler
Getty Images

The Heat were blown out of the building in Game 4, but expect heavy contributions from role players to keep them in this game at home. The major question is Jimmy Butler’s knee inflammation. He’s looked like a shell of himself the last two games, and that’s a major concern – as well as the reason to back the Celtics tonight.

Boston is especially the play if Smart is active, so check the injury reports prior to game time.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 pick

Celtics ML (-136) — FanDuel Sportsbook

Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 player prop bets Jayson Tatum ‘over’ 6.5 rebounds +120 (DraftKings)

‘Over’ in the first half last time out, Jayson Tatum can rebound. It is unclear exactly why this prop is still plus-money. He is over this number in four of his last eight games. In a crucial Game 5, effort and hustle should be evident on both sides. A bet on 12+ rebounds is +1100 on FanDuel, which he did in Game 4 against the Bucks last series.

PJ Tucker 3+ three-pointers made +810 ( FanDuel )

Tucker sometimes chooses not to shoot, which is a problem. With the last game a throwout due to the lopsided first-half score, we look to the prior game. Tucker hit three threes in Game 3 (say that 10 times fast!) on six attempts. He will need to shoot more with his teammates on one leg.

Celtics vs. Heat Same Game Parlay +2421 ( FanDuel )
  • Jimmy Butler alternate ‘under’: 4.5 rebounds + 3.5 assists + 19.5 points

Put simply, Butler doesn’t look right. This parlay hit in Game 3 and nearly did in Game 4. This could be a situation where he’s out of legs, similar to our Game 7 Chris Paul under parlay. Bet responsibly, small bets only.

