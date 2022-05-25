Colin Kaepernick getting workout with Raiders

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but the 34-year-old has gotten an official chance to show whether or not he can still play at that level.

The Raiders are working out Kaepernick this week, ESPN first reported . The workout happened Wednesday, according to NFL Network, and is Kaepernick’s first with an NFL team since he last played for the 49ers.

Kaepernick, whose kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice became a divisive topic throughout the country, last played on Jan. 1, 2017, for the 49ers. He has remained a free agent and kept working out in hopes of an NFL return.

After filing a grievance in 2017 accusing NFL owners of colluding to keep him out of the league, he reached a settlement with the league in 2019.

Though Derek Carr is entrenched as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, Adam Schefter said on ESPN’s “NFL Live” the team is “looking to come up with as much depth as possible on the roster.” Las Vegas, which is interested to see what kind of shape Kaepernick is in, recently has added three other quarterbacks. The Raiders acquired Jarrett Stidham from the Patriots earlier this month, signed Nick Mullens in April and also added undrafted free agent Chase Garbers.

Colin Kaepernick, seen here throwing at the Michigan spring game on April 2, is working out for the Raiders. Getty Images

Schefter also reported “other teams have pondered” bringing Kaepernick, who threw during the University of Michigan’s spring football game in April, in for a workout.