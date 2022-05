BRISTOL, Va. – A vacant, 120-year-old former school could find new life after the Bristol Virginia Planning Commission recommended rezoning the property Thursday. Once known as Robert E. Lee Elementary School, the two-story brick building at 222 Oak St., was built in 1900. A two-story addition was constructed around 1930. After the school closed, much of the 11,200 square feet of space was used for offices for city school administrators and the School Board. Those offices relocated about a decade ago leaving the city-owned building empty ever since.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO