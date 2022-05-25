ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Black Celebrities Call For Gun Control In The Wake Of Elementary School Shooting

By Okla Jones
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We can't get numb to this. These are our babies, our families. How many of our babies need to be murdered for folks to be moved to action,” Gabrielle Union wrote on Twitter. In the wake of Tuesday’s tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX, many...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Quinta Brunson Responds To Calls About Filming A School Shooting Episode Of ‘Abbott Elementary’

“People are that deeply removed from demanding more from politicians they’ve elected and instead are demanding “entertainment,” Brunson wrote. Yesterday (May 25), Quinta Brunson – the star and creator of ABC’s Abbott Elementary – went to Twitter to respond to the overwhelming number of requests she’s received to film an episode of her critically acclaimed show about a school shooting after this month’s recent string of tragic events.
Poet Amanda Gorman Pens Poem After Texas School Mass Shooting

Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, took to social media to call for an end to gun violence. Amanda Gorman wrote a poem spotlighting the issues of gun violence in the U.S. in response to the Texas elementary school mass shooting. In a tweet the National Youth Poet Laureate...
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
Black Enterprise

‘Proud Cracker’ White Parent Hurls Racial Slurs At Group of Middle School Students

A group of middle school students in Miami was subjected to a racist verbal attack from the white parent of another student. The video seemingly captured the moments an enraged white man hurled racial slurs and foul language at young children outside South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street, WSVN reports. When confronted by other parents, the man fled the scene.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
Essence

NY Assemblywoman Inez Dickens Blasts AOC Over “Defund The Police” Agenda

Dickens says the "defund the police" movement is not wanted in Harlem. New York Assemblywoman Inez Dickens is up in arms after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) endorsed several far-left candidates running for the New York State Assembly. According to The New York Post, Dickens, who is running for re-election, said...
Essence

When Will The American Government Prioritize Children?

Perilously loose gun regulations, a preventable formula shortage, and restrictive abortion bans show the American government is actively failing today’s young people. Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left nineteen children and two teachers dead. The gunman, Salvador Ramos, purchased the weapons used in the attack from a local gun store on May 17, just one day after his 18th birthday. This has called attention to Texas’ poor regulations around guns—particularly the September 2021 law enacted by Governor Greg Abbott that allows anyone above 18 years old to buy a rifle.
Essence

How To Support Your Local Teachers In Times Of Grief And Fear

Amidst the news of the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, teachers are struggling to cope. When the tragic news of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary School struck, the world fell silent. 19 students lost their lives, parents are fearful of the safety of their children, and news reporters are triggered by the constantly tiresome news cycle of tragedy after tragedy. Amongst these impacted individuals are teachers. From pre-kindergarten to college professors, the job of a teacher is never done as they become the leader and trusted adult of their students once they enter their hallways.
UVALDE, TX

