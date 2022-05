RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping and strangulation charges out of Ravenswood. A criminal complaint says that Ravenswood PD was dispatched to a residence on Tuesday after receiving a text through the “Textty” App. A victim said that she had been beaten by their boyfriend. The complaint says that dispatch advised that another text […]

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO