Tom Green County, TX

County Burn Ban Lifted

By Jeff Rottman
kksa-am.com
 3 days ago

Tom Green County officials say the county-wide burn ban has. been lifted as of...

www.kksa-am.com

conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 28, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Francisco Balderas, 77, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday,...
San Angelo LIVE!

Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Over 100 New Infections in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – 109 people tested positive for COVID-19 virus in San Angelo over the past week. The following is the weekly COVID-19 report from May 21 to May 27. Total positive COVID-19 infections over the last seven days: 109 Saturday: 16 infections and 2 hospitalized patients Sunday: 3 infections and 1 hospitalized patients Monday: 11 infections and 2 hospitalized patients Tuesday: 17 infections and 1 hospitalized patients Wednesday: 27 infections and 2 hospitalized patients Thursday: 25 infections and 1 hospitalized patients Friday: 10 infections and 2 hospitalized patients
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fugitive San Angelo Business Owner Subject of a Manhunt Arrested Friday

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for swindling customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Friday.   According to booking reports, Jordan Velez was booked into jail by Deputies at 9:34 a.m. Friday and is being held without bond.  A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.   According to the TGCSO, Velez, age 36, is the owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management in San Angelo. Velez is accused of theft of property involving heavy equipment rentals and sales.   After an investigation by the Criminal…
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Heavy smoke, flames in overnight fire at Abilene welding business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An overnight fire about half-a-mile from Hardin-Simmons University caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a privately owned business early Friday morning. Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in the 2400 block of North Treadaway Boulevard. AFD said it arrived to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

2 fires threaten structures in Lake Fort Phantom area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Street & Intersection Improvements Will Impact 4 Busy San Angelo Intersections Next Week

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo announced Friday that four intersections will be closed starting Tuesday.  The following is the full release from the City of San Angelo.  College Hills Boulevard Project College Hills Boulevard, south of the intersection of College Hills and Oxford Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work beginning Tuesday, May 31.  Citizens traveling northbound may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the northern portion of College Hills. Southbound travelers…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Street closures beginning Tuesday, May 31

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting Tuesday, May 31 there will be more street closures. College Hills Boulevard Project College Hills Boulevard, south of the intersection of College Hills and Oxford Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work. It is recommended for citizens traveling northbound to instead travel west on […]
kksa-am.com

Kids Summer Safety Event Planned

Safe Kids San Angelo is hosting a Summer Safety Event on Tuesday,. June 7th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Goodfellow Recreation Camp. The free event is designed to help inform and educate parents and. caretakers on how to keep kids safe while having fun this summer. Free. life...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead and one injured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 27, 2022, at 7:51 PM two vehicles crashed on FM 2105 & Rust Road leaving one dead and one injured. The driver of vehicle one was Christopher Davidsons, 31 years old, and was transported to Shannon Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. His passenger was Cindy Davidson, 50 years old […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
kksa-am.com

Police Investigate Wednesday Shooting – Arrest Made

Police say they were called to Shannon South in reference to a shooting. victim on Wednesday, May 25th. Officers arrived on the scene and learned. that a 30-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers were able to obtain information from the victim and learned that.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

In the Wake of Uvalde, Security Increased for San Angelo Area Schools

SAN ANGELO, TX — In wake of the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Independent School District administration told us the two agencies have been in constant communication with each other since yesterday afternoon to provide an additional layer of security at all of our campuses. Out in the county, Sheriff Nick Hanna said the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added more patrol emphasis around the rural school districts. SAPD spokesman Officer Richard Espinoza said a secure learning environment for all of our students throughout the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Flood the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The...
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Shawn Adkins pretrial pushed back to June 16

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins pretrial hearing has been pushed back to June 16 according to the District Attorney. The trial date is still set for June 28. Adkins is accused of murdering Dunn, a Colorado City teen who went missing in 2010. Adkins was dating Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn, at the time of her disappearance.
COLORADO CITY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: Tuesday night storm damage

Images from Brown County and the surrounding area of the devasting thunderstorm that blew into the area during the evening of Tuesday, May 24:
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Big 2 News

M.C.S.O dispatching out uniformed deputies to assist with L.E.O. Duties

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are heading out to assist the Uvalde community and their families. M.C.S.O. will be dispatching out uniformed deputies, today, to assist with law enforcement duties in Uvalde, Texas due to the recent tragedy. The deputies will be assisting there for an unknown amount of […]
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Morning Crash in Abilene Claims One Victim

ABILENE- One individual is dead after being involved in an early morning crash in Abilene. According to Abilene police, at 5:40 a.m., a crash on Grape and North 15th Street occurred between a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2022 Pontiac Grand Prix. The Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Grape Street when it crashed into the Pontiac Grand Prix which was traveling westbound on North 15th Street. The driver of the Grand Prix, 36-year-old Bobby Herrera, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries…
ABILENE, TX
kksa-am.com

Sherriffs Searching for Wanted Person

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36 year old. Jordan Velez owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management. After an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was obtained. for Jordan Velez for the charge of Theft of Property. The offense is a.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Volunteers needed for mega food distribution

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank (CVRFB) will be hosting a mega food distribution on Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the Foster Communications Coliseum and 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena parking lots, and volunteers are needed to help with the event. Individuals volunteering will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

