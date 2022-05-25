ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LG turned its 48-inch OLED TV into a huge 4K gaming monitor

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last year, I plopped a giant 48-inch OLED television on my desk in search of the one screen to rule them all. It was fantastic, with amazing color, inky blacks, G-Sync, and FreeSync Premium on a 120Hz panel — but not exactly suited to be the perfect PC screen. Now,...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

LG's G1 OLED TV just crashed to a record-low price in epic Memorial Day deal

If you're looking to score an early TV deal in today's Memorial Day sales, we've spotted one of our favorite OLED displays back down to a record-low price. Best Buy has the LG G1 55-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99 (was $1,599.99). That's the lowest price we've seen for the LG G1 OLED display and one of the best Memorial Day TV deals we've spotted so far.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy knocks $500 off massive Samsung and Sony TVs

It’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup, as you’ll be able to take advantage of 4K TV deals to purchase the best possible screen within your budget. If you don’t know where to start your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Best Buy TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts for various brands, including Samsung TV deals and Sony TV deals, so it’s just a matter of figuring out what you want from your 4K TV and how much you’re comfortable spending.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: Lightning Deal on Tabletop BBQ Grill, $150 3rd-Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Lg Oled#4k Tvs#Pc Gaming#G Sync#Freesync Premium#Lg Cx#Ultragear#Displayport#Hdmi#Korean#Chinese
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Ultra-Thin Flat Screen TVs for Your Home Theater

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The move from CRT (old box TVs) to LCDs (flat screens) is one of the most significant consumer technology improvements of the past decade. But TV makers have refined their display technology even further, and today’s flat screens are significantly thinner than they were even a few years ago, despite having better quality and smart features. If you’re thinking about replacing your older HDTV with a 4K model, and want it to take up...
ELECTRONICS
Polygon

Sony appears to once again offer slower versions of PS1 games on PlayStation Plus

Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus service is beginning its slow kickoff around the globe, bringing users varying amounts of downloadable and streamable games — provided they subscribe at the right price point. As the first concerted effort Sony has made to feature its classic back catalog in the current console generation, the new PS Plus scheme is significant. However, it may ultimately not be the best showcase for said classic games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

The best ultrawide monitors for 2022

Upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver a more immersive gaming experience and give you a larger space if you need to multitask at work. There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and syncing capabilities with your graphics card when choosing a new monitor. Our guide to the best ultrawide monitors will give you a better idea of the features of the best products available on the market. Let's take a look at our top picks, starting with the remarkable Samsung CJ791.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Soundbar Deals: Save $300 on the LG SP8YA, $150 on Samsung HW-Q600A

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. These days, plenty of new movies are heading straight to streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus, so you don't always have to go to the theater to catch the latest blockbusters. And with the right soundbar, you can bring their stunning, immersive movie theater sound right to your own living room. There's a huge variety of kits and setups out there, from budget-friendly options that include just the soundbar, to expansive surround sound systems with multiple speakers and booming subwoofers. If you're not completely sure what you're looking for, you can consult our handy guide on how to shop for a soundbar, which covers the basics so you can figure out what system is going to work best for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

LG OLED CX review: "A phenomenal TV"

Launched in 2020, the LG CX immediately caught the eye of many with a spec sheet that seemed to tick just about every box. An OLED TV offering 4K quality with 120fps performance? It sounds like a gamer’s dream. When first released it certainly was a premium option with...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 UHD 4K OLED display so ready for gaming

LG is a brand that we can always trust when it comes to smart appliances. Forget about smartphones because the company has discontinued that direction. But then, the South Korean tech giant has maintained its lead in the smart TV arena. LG has plenty of TVs to offer, but one...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

PS5 gaming TV deal: get VRR support for just £229

Here's the thing about next-gen consoles: they're not cheap. And gaming TVs that support their latest fancy features aren't cheap either, which is a pain if you've already spent all your money on the new console and a suite of games. Enter: the Hisense A6G. This is a super-affordable 4K...
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Samsung' Newest 4K Frame TV Is All Class — It's Also $300 Off!

If you've been waiting for a decent offer to justify buying the Samsung Frame TV, your wait is over. Depending on the size you choose, the brand is currently giving discounts of up to $300 on its most popular smart television. Not a bad deal for a Memorial Day sale.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for May 2022: Cheap 4K sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this May. If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED...
WORLD
The Verge

Amazon Astro review: too much Alexa, not enough arms

Amazon’s household robot is exactly what I expected, but it’s not what I wanted and it definitely isn’t what anyone asked for. Instead of a multitasking mimicry of me that can empty the dishwasher, pick up my kids’ shoes, feed the dog, and clean the house, Amazon’s first attempt at a home bot is simply a souped-up Echo Show on wheels.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy