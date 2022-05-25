ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harold Washington College Evacuated Wednesday Due To Gas Leak, With Some ‘L’ Trains Temporarily Stopped

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Harold Washington College was evacuated Wednesday and some Downtown “L” trains were stopped due to a gas leak at the school, officials said. People were evacuated from the college, 30 E. Lake St., about 3 p.m. Officials shut...

CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three people were shot and wounded on Friday in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that police say a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin.
blockclubchicago.org

Unprotected Bike Lanes, Lower Speed Limit For Cars Coming To Stretch Of Erie Street In West Town

WEST TOWN — A bike lane connecting several established cycling routes will be installed along Erie Street in West Town. The Chicago Department of Transportation is designating Erie between Damen Avenue and Noble Street a neighborhood greenway, and the agency plants to install unprotected bike lanes on the stretch in the next month, spokesperson Susan Hofer said in a statement.
Loyola Phoenix

Two Loyola Students Were Victims Of An Armed Robbery Near Loyola’s Campus Early Wednesday Morning

Early on the morning of May 25, two Loyola students were victims of an armed robbery less than a half-mile away from Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus (LSC). At around 1:00 a.m., one female and one male, both 20 years old, were walking in an alleyway between Albion Avenue and Loyola Avenue along the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line train tracks, according to a statement by the Chicago Police Department (CPD). They were approached by the two offenders who pulled up next to them in a white Sedan, according to a crime alert sent by Loyola’s Campus Safety.
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Paradise Brand was last seen on May 14 near California Avenue and Division Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 4-foot-11, 101 pounds...
fox32chicago.com

Dozens of shots fired in broad daylight blocks away from new Chicago casino site, video shows

CHICAGO - Dramatic video captured a lengthy shooting that took place Thursday evening on Chicago's Near North Side blocks away from the site of the city's new casino. Twitter user @JohnFromWrigley shared video which appears to show at least three gunmen firing shots before fleeing in a red SUV in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue. Audio from the footage captures what sounds like dozens of shots being fired.
CBS Chicago

Woman identified in deadly hit-and-run in Ashburn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street in the Ashburn neighborhood Friday evening. The victim, later identified as Martha Velazquez by the Medical Examiner's Office, was crossing the street, on the 2900 block of West Columbus around 8:28 p.m., when she was struck by a black SUV that was heading westbound. The striking vehicle did not stop after the incident and fled the scene. The incident did not occur in the crosswalk, police said. The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
fox32chicago.com

51-year-old man reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood. Joey Turner, 51, was last seen Wednesday in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Turner is 6 feet tall and weighs...
