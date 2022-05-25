Harold Washington College Evacuated Wednesday Due To Gas Leak, With Some ‘L’ Trains Temporarily Stopped

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death.

