Tony Khan praises CM Punk as an asset to All Elite Wrestling, in front of and behind the camera. CM Punk has been in AEW for less than one year, but it has already been a thrilling experience for Punk and the wrestlers in AEW. Now, CM Punk will challenge Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022. This will be CM Punk’s first pay-per-view main event and his first World Championship match since WWE Elimination Chamber 2013 when he lost his rematch for the WWE Championship against The Rock, and Tony is very happy to see Punk’s progression and the progression of AEW because of his involvement.

