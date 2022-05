We have a few clouds moving across the northern and western parts of the area as we are moving into the 10 am hour on this last Saturday in the month of May. The 9 am roundup showed temperatures in the mid 60s to the mid 70s across the area, and with mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will make it up into the lower to mid 80s. Just a fantastic day to get outdoors and enjoy the holiday weekend. Skies will be fair tonight, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

