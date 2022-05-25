ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

▶️ Job fair for laid off St. Charles workers coming next week

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA career fair is set for next week specifically for the more than 100 workers who were laid off last week from St. Charles Health System. The emergency healthcare hiring event is being held June 2 at WorkSource Oregon at 1645 NE Forbes Rd. in Bend from 1-4 p.m....

▶️ Little Did I Know: Prineville’s timber boom

When the railroad bypassed Prineville in the early 1900s, Deschutes County was born and Prineville wondered if the writing was on the wall for it to become a ghost town. But thanks to substantial timber resources in the Ochocos along with large lumber mills seeing an opportunity on the horizon, Prineville became a boom town on its own.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Robert “Bob” Wirth, MD, Retires After 22 Years at The Corvallis Clinic

After 22 years, Robert “Bob” Wirth, MD, is retiring from The Corvallis Clinic. Dr. With has been a valuable part of our Internal Medicine Team in North Albany. He spent four years on the Board of Directors (part of that as Board Vice President) and was critical in getting all of the clinical activities in North Albany off the ground. “I was directly involved in the construction of our new building in North Albany, and seeing it go from an idea to a beautiful and excellent clinic was awesome,” said Dr. Wirth in his retirement interview.
CORVALLIS, OR
City
Bend, OR
Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from […] The post Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Two of Lebanon’s own graduate from COMP-Northwest

As many as 104 students from the Class of 2022 earned their doctorate in osteopathic medicine during COMP-Northwest’s commencement ceremony May 27. Two of these new doctors, both graduates of East Linn Christian Academy, were Austin Kleint and Whitley Nelson. The eighth graduation event for the Lebanon campus kicked...
LEBANON, OR
Oregon State Hospital’s Junction City campus faces threats of decertification

Your browser does not support the audio element. A federal inspection of Oregon State Hospital’s Junction City campus found issues relating to patient care and mismanagement. The facility is now facing threats of decertification if it remains noncompliant by Aug. 3. The state-run facility has already submitted its proposal of changes which include more training for staff and monthly drills. Joining us is senior reporter for the Lund Report, Ben Botkin. He shares details of the investigation and helps explain what decertification could mean for this institution.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Person
Forrest Smith
Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory. Redmond added 1,800 residents...
BEND, OR
Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer

The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond., for the summer. The post Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Oregon DMV closing Redmond office starting Tuesday

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles will be temporarily shutting down its Redmond location starting Tuesday and moving staff to other offices. The DMV is citing what it calls a severe staffing shortage just as it enters its busiest time of year. DMV employees in Redmond, Ashland, Cave Junction, Lebanon,...
REDMOND, OR
Wilco to Build a New and Expanded Store in Prineville

(Rendering | Courtesy of Wilco) New Store Being Built off Saint Charles Way in Prineville. Wilco announced yesterday their plans to expand their offerings in Prineville by relocating their current store to a property nearby where a new store will be built from the ground up. The new store will not only be more than five times the size of the current location, it will add ten-20 new jobs and will also provide the necessary space to add a Garden Center, workwear and footwear department, True Value hardware and pet grooming services. Slated to open mid-year 2023, customers can still shop at the current location until the new store is completed.
PRINEVILLE, OR
#Central Oregon#Job Fair#Laid Off#St Charles Health System#Rapid Response Team
▶️ Destination Oregon: Shaniko, a lively ghost town

At one point, this small Oregon town was the wool capitol of the world. But the good times wouldn’t last. On this edition of Destination Oregon, Dave Jones takes the drive up Highway 98 to visit Shaniko, now one of the world’s liveliest ghost towns.
OREGON STATE
Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
Jobs
A new addition on the Dave Clark Path

There have been improvised homeless camps along the Willamette River in Albany for years, but not up on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path — until now. The pile of stuff in the photo above has been set up on the side of the Clark Path underneath the Lyon Street Bridge for at least a week.
ALBANY, OR
Dogs have their day in Redmond

Dogs of all shapes and sizes took part in the inaugural Dogtown USA Canicross Dog and Jog Saturday at the fairgrounds in Redmond. It’s running with your four legged friend, a perfect fit for Central Oregon. “We wanted to do something with the community that’s dog oriented and introduce...
REDMOND, OR
Fallen branch cleared, traffic flowing again in Jasper

JASPER, Ore.-- A large branch along Jasper Lowell Road damaged power lines, according to officials. The road was closed to all traffic near the intersection of Hills Creek Road for several hours. Drivers were asked to take alternate routes if traveling to Lowell or Fall Creek. Stay with KEZI for...
JASPER, OR

