SYRACUSE — Despite smatterings of raindrops and temperatures in the low 50s, the Syracuse Cruise-In, hosted by American Legion Post 223, had an impressive showing. More than 30 automobiles and a motorcycle were displayed in the post’s parking lot Friday, May 27. The event started at 5 p.m., and ended with Big Daddy Dupree ‘s Broke & Hungry Blues Band regaling the revelers from 7-10 p.m. on the post’s new patio.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO