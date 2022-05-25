ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

MoDOT plans to add loop ramp to Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchange

By Madison Steward, KOMU 8 Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a loop ramp to the existing Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchange. This will make it possible for all traffic on Grindstone seeking to go north on Highway 63 to make a right turn to do so. The project manager for this...

