From left: Gina Martinez, Ashley Nahl and Laura Valdez participate in a panel discussion with moderator Romy Hernandez at the Beyond women’s conference, held May 21 at Moonlight Adobe Hall in Socorro, Texas. Hosted by Chica Chat, a nonprofit that creates spaces for local women entrepreneurs to connect and promote economic mobility, the conference featured panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities. It was sponsored in part by TFCU and Best of El Paso. Chica Chat also operates a micro-grant program. For more information, go online to chicachat.org/grants.

SOCORRO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO