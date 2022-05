The name doesn’t lie. Ramsey’s Trailside sits along the Little Miami State Park, also known as the Loveland Bike Trail. The restaurant’s enclosed patio, which is open year-round, offers the best views for people watching. It also provides the fun of outdoor dining without the wind, sun, and bugs interrupting lunch. Cyclists, runners, and other adventurers move through town in a steady stream, and diners can enjoy the parade through the broad windows as they wait for their meals. It makes an excellent stop for anyone who works up an appetite exploring the trail, too.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO