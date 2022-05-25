ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Silent Twins’ Review: Agnieszka Smoczynska’s Take On A Tragic True Story Is Imaginative, But Frustrating [Cannes]

By Rafaela Sales Ross
3 days ago
 3 days ago

In the late 19th century, two French psychiatrists coined the term “folie à deux,” literally translated as madness for two, to describe what is now widely referred to as shared psychotic disorder, or when two — or more — people transmit delusional beliefs and occasional hallucinations to one another. The condition...

‘Next Sohee’: Doona Bae Can’t Really Save July Jung’s Look At Worker Exploitation [Cannes]

Filmmakers seeking to denounce the crushing effects of capitalism often seem to rely on the excuse that if their films aren’t subtle, it’s because capitalism itself isn’t either. But such systems of exploitation probably wouldn’t still be around if, on top of having (very visible, obvious, violent) power on their side, the powers that be didn’t perniciously plant their hooks into the minds and hearts of their victims, making them do most of the work for them. This awareness of the ways in which we all take part in our own exploitation, sometimes unconsciously and against our best interests, is a defining aspect of our modern-day experience.
MOVIES
‘Close’ Is A Exquisite Tale Of Childhood Heartbreak [Cannes Review]

CANNES – Lukas Dhont’s second feature, “Close,” starts off where most love stories end, and, in that respect, it begins with almost euphoric joy. Leo (Eden Dambrine) and Remi (Gustav De Waele) are the best of friends. They play imaginary games in the forest and chase each other through the flower fields of Leo’s family farm. They are probably on the cusp of thinking such things are too childish, but not just yet. They are young, but they have a connection that undoubtedly surpasses your expectations for a friendship between two 13-year-olds. They spend practically every night together. They are affectionate in the most public ways and sometimes the most subtle. And their parents are aware of their happiness and, refreshingly, let it be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
‘Leila’s Brothers’ Review: A Beautiful Drama About Family Ties [Cannes]

This year’s dark horse in competition at Cannes is easily “Leila’s Brothers,” Iranian writer-director Saeed Roustaee’s third feature and worthy follow-up to his intense 2019 cop thriller “Just 6.5.” With hints of “The Godfather” and Arthur Miller evident throughout, the drama is a sprawling tale exploring dysfunctional family dynamics, economic hardships, and generational wealth.
MOVIES
‘Showing Up’ Review: Kelly Reichardt Captivates With A Warm & Comical Look At The World Of Arts & Crafts [Cannes]

The exquisite and sublime journeys of Oregon-based filmmaker Kelly Reichardt are arguably, more or less, incidental or oblique political statements about survival in America, often focusing on two or more friends, usually outsiders, and their struggle to endure. “Wendy And Lucy,” about a destitute woman and her soulmate canine companion, was overt about human inequity and hardship; “Meek’s Cutoff” depicted the unbearable burden of living off a hostile, unforgiving land; and “First Cow” presented the warm, but sad futility of two friends trying to sustain themselves under the grueling rigors of nascent American capitalism.
PORTLAND, OR
‘Broker’: Human Trafficking, Murder & More Are Softened By The Warm, Empathetic Touch Of Hirokazu Kore-eda [Cannes]

In Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or winner “Shoplifters,” a group of small-time thieves forms their own makeshift family, living every day not only through pure survival instinct but a genuine love for each other. For his first film set in Korea, the Japanese filmmaker considers similar themes in “Broker,” a road trip odyssey reflecting on the family we choose and the family we tearfully let go of. Absorbing and heartwarming, it’s easy to forget that this tender drama is about human trafficking.
MOVIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence After His Death

Days after “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ray Liotta’s fiancée spoke out about the actor’s sudden passing. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”
CELEBRITIES
Cannes 2022: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Wins The Palme d’Or [Full Winners List]

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is coming to a close on Saturday afternoon, and after much speculation as to what would take home the top prize, it was familair winner striking gold again. For his second time in five year, director Ruben Östlund won the coveted Palme d’Or for his English-laungage debut film, “Triangle of Sadness.” Östlund first won the prize back in 2017 for “The Square,” and beat out eighteen other films to win this years top prize. With this win, it will be interesting to see how the film shapes out by the end of the year within award season.
MOVIES
‘Butterfly Vision’: Maksym Nakonechnyi’s Debut Is A Relevant, Resilient Ukrainian Drama [Cannes]

Though shot and set prior to the Russian invasion, by dint of being a Ukrainian picture detailing the aftermath of a woman soldier’s assault in the Donbas, “Butterfly Vision” lays claim to uniquely wretched timeliness at this year’s Cannes. What is an impressive if formally flawed first film from Maksym Nakonechnyi earns some emotional weight vis-a-vis present events: the Ukrainian flags of blue and white, flown with unsparing pride across Nakonechnyi’s images, bear the immediate frisson of beleaguered resistance, and that women Stateside presently face unprecedented threats to their bodily autonomy only compounds the miserable resonance. It’s a technically uneven thing — Nakonechnyi, demonstrating his lesser experience, chucks a lot at the wall to see what sticks — elevated by a tremendous central performance by Rita Burkovska, echoing Adi Carauleanu in “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”.
MOVIES
‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’ Review: Hulu’s Music Doc Is More Overview Than Nuanced Exploration Of The Infamous Rapper

There’s a scene a little over halfway through Sabaah Folayan’s newest film, “Look at Me: XXXTentacion,” that speaks to the conflicting ideas presented in the Hulu documentary. The documentarian — presumably Folayan, though offscreen — sits down with all the relevant interviewees, asking them about the (in)famous SoundCloud rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy, and his unwillingness to take public accountability for horribly abusing his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. In turn, they speak to the myriad issues that Onfroy went through — bipolar disorder, his upbringing, abuse by his father, his penchant for seeing himself as the villain, and the more generalized relationship between public and private lives. Does it matter if Onfroy took accountability privately if he “wasn’t telling the truth publicly,” as Folayan phrases it? Your answer to that question will probably determine your reaction to the overall documentary.
MUSIC
13 Years Later, Park Chan-Wook Is Still Trying To Remake Costa-Gavras’ ‘The Ax’

The jury announces its winners at the Cannes Film Festival tomorrow, and speculation abounds over who will walk away with the Palme d’Or this year. And one of the frontrunners to win the top prize is South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-Wook for his romantic cop drama “Decision To Leave.” director is no stranger to Cannes. “Oldboy,” “Thirst,” and “The Handmaiden” were each in competition at the festival, and the first two of those took home the Grand Jury Prize.
MOVIES
Baz Luhrmann: Priscilla Presley’s Review Of ‘Elvis’ Is “Best Review I’ve Ever Had” [Cannes]

CANNES – Following its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival the reviews for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” are in. So far most critics have raved about Austin Butler’s performance as the King of Rock and Roll and complicated Luhrmann’s staging of the movie’s musical performances. As for Tom Hanks turn as Elvis’ longtime corrupt manager Col. Tom Parker? Well, the world’s favorite movie dad can’t win them all. To Luhrmann, however, there was only one review he truly cared about, the opinion of Elvis’ ex-wife, former CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises and a character in the film, Priscilla Presley.
MOVIES
‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey’: The Beloved Children’s Book Character Gets A Slasher Makeover

Almost anything gets a horror treatment these days. And unfortunately, the next in line happens to be the beloved children’s book character Winnie The Pooh. After A.A. Milne’s 1926 original stories about the tubby little cubby fell into the public domain almost half a year ago, some UK filmmakers got a bad idea. The result? “Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey,” Winnie and Piglet’s first slasher movie.
MOVIES
‘Devotion’ Trailer: J.D. Dillard’s Korean War-Set Drama With Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell Flies In The Fall

“It’s rare when the thing that you’re working on so deeply reaches in your own life, your own history, your own family,” says director J.D. Dillard, whose forthcoming “Devotion” is as much a historical drama as it is an exploration of his own ancestry and childhood. While the script focuses on pioneering Naval aviator Jesse L. Brown (Jonathan Majors) and his unlikely friendship with fellow pilot Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), a friendship that crossed racial lines of demarcation in the 1950s, Dillard also cites the influence of having grown up the son of a Naval aviator.
MOVIES
‘Andor’ Trailer: Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna & More Tell The Origin Of A ‘Star Wars’ Rebel Spy

Lucasfilm might be allegedly done with the Skywalker Saga for now, but the elements around it, like the dark period when the Empire ruled the galaxy, are far from done being fully explored. This dark time was covered in the prequel movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and now that story and one character, in particular, are getting their own prequel in “Andor,” a “Star Wars” limited-series centering on Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor rebel, years before the events of ‘Rogue One.’
MOVIES

