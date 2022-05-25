‘The Silent Twins’ Review: Agnieszka Smoczynska’s Take On A Tragic True Story Is Imaginative, But Frustrating [Cannes]

There’s a scene a little over halfway through Sabaah Folayan’s newest film, “Look at Me: XXXTentacion,” that speaks to the conflicting ideas presented in the Hulu documentary. The documentarian — presumably Folayan, though offscreen — sits down with all the relevant interviewees, asking them about the (in)famous SoundCloud rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy, and his unwillingness to take public accountability for horribly abusing his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. In turn, they speak to the myriad issues that Onfroy went through — bipolar disorder, his upbringing, abuse by his father, his penchant for seeing himself as the villain, and the more generalized relationship between public and private lives. Does it matter if Onfroy took accountability privately if he “wasn’t telling the truth publicly,” as Folayan phrases it? Your answer to that question will probably determine your reaction to the overall documentary.
