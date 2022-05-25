Resale boutique makes fashion more affordable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over the last couple of years, a lot of new sushi concepts have opened up around Phoenix and the Valley altogether. Seafood and sushi enthusiasts now have plenty of options when it comes to scarfing down their favorite rolls, whether they be raw or cooked. In early April, one such new establishment opened on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. Sake Haus, which is attached to Pedal Haus, is located on Roosevelt just west of 3rd Street. This fun, new sake and sushi-focused establishment emphasizes flavor-forward nigiri and sashimi and has an expansive menu and depth of sake and Japanese whiskies.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO