ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Resale boutique makes fashion more affordable

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind big brand names like Tiffany, Louis Vuitton and more at Poor Little Rich Girl, a Phoenix resale boutique. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mattel Announce Barbie and Masters of the Universe Experiences For Upcoming Arizona Adventure Park

Arizona is finally getting a theme park! Plans for the new Mattel Adventure Park coming to Glendale in 2023 continues to evolve and grow. Mattel, Incorporated and EPIC Resort Destinations, LLC have announced that Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona will feature additional brand experiences from Barbie, Masters of the Universe, and Mattel Games when the park opens in 2023.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pizza Marketplace

Mici Italian to open 1st franchise location

Mici Italian will debut its first Arizona location come June. It's the first franchise location for the Denver-based brand. Mici launched its national franchise program in 2019, according to a press release. The restaurant will be located at 5498 South Power Road in Gilbert, Arizona. The menu includes Mici's handcrafted,...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Memorial Day sales: what to buy, what to skip

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attention, shoppers! Memorial Day sales are already starting, but there is a big difference between a real bargain and a sale price that’s not a true deep discount. “Memorial Day is definitely the time to buy anything for your home,” said BlackFriday.com’s Kristin McGrath. “That...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The newest home for honeybees: Tanger Outlets in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - It's buzzing over at Tanger Outlets in Glendale - literally. A honeybee hive is being installed on the roof of the west Valley outlet mall in an effort to provide a habitat for the state's declining bee population. "We are eager to begin this exciting new season...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
AZFamily

Phoenix foster mom wins Pay It Forward award

Find big brand names like Tiffany, Louis Vuitton and more at Poor Little Rich Girl, a Phoenix resale boutique. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru. Fashion boutique Poor Little Rich Girl opened in 2008, specializing in buying clothing and consigning local items like jewelry, candles and soaps. Jaime's Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Breakfast Restaurant, Major Charity Donator, Opening Soon

Enjoy coffee and breakfast food for your next meal.Davy Gravy/Unsplasy. For lovers of breakfast food at any time of the day, there is good news coming, thanks to the announcement of a new restaurant opening up shop in the coming months. The new restaurant, which hails from Tennessee, is making its first trek into the American Southeast with the metro Phoenix location, and should it prove popular, additional locations might follow.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Hotel remodel brings a bit of Hawaii to Arizona Avenue

The Aloha boutique motel on Arizona Avenue in Chandler transformed many times on its way to a grand reopening with a Hawaiian motif. When owners Bill Simmonds and John Hylton first looked at the aging motel that first opened in 1950, they were thinking of converting it into apartments. “We...
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

First Taste: Gypsy Cup Brings Stylish Coffee and Cocktails to Gilbert

When a new spot opens in town, we can't wait to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
AZFamily

Odysea Aquarium to launch Summer of Sharks event May 28

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Odysea Aquarium’s Summer of Sharks launches on Saturday, highlighting its 40 sharks from 14 different species with a variety of fin-tastic events. The event runs until July 31. Greg Charbeneau, President of OdySea Aquarium, said, “We are proud to have one of the largest...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

12931 W. McLellan Rd.

HUGE 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Glendale - Bright & Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom floor plan with an office, on-suite to master bedroom and loft. Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Mixed flooring including Carpet, Ceramic Tile & Stunning Wood Floors. Formal Dining, Living and Family Room. Full Master Bathroom w/Walk-in Shower & Separate Tub, 3 Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring, Extended Covered Patio with all appliances included. RV Gate and big backyard for entertaining.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Memorial Day#Scholarships#Clothing Shop#Tiffany#Peoria High School
AZFamily

Chef Joe Cajipe takes traditional approach to sushi at Sake Haus on Roosevelt Row

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over the last couple of years, a lot of new sushi concepts have opened up around Phoenix and the Valley altogether. Seafood and sushi enthusiasts now have plenty of options when it comes to scarfing down their favorite rolls, whether they be raw or cooked. In early April, one such new establishment opened on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. Sake Haus, which is attached to Pedal Haus, is located on Roosevelt just west of 3rd Street. This fun, new sake and sushi-focused establishment emphasizes flavor-forward nigiri and sashimi and has an expansive menu and depth of sake and Japanese whiskies.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale woman claims pet sitter mistreated dog, trashed home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale woman shared her terrifying tale after she trusted a woman to watch her dog while she went away on vacation. “I don’t have any brothers or sisters; Roxie is the closest thing that I have,” Claudia Cardenas said. “I’ve had her since I was younger; she is my everything.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/29)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Wednesday June 1 from 2pm – 5pm for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters from their multiple Phoenix area locations. Interviewing for the following positions; Respiratory, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs, Pharmacists, Laboratory, Medical Assistant/Patient Care Techs, Patient Registration, Scheduling and Medical Billing, Nutrition and Housekeeping Services. Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500* on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at HonorHealth Shea Medical Center 9003 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Brady Conference Center. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Phoenix metro area

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
kjzz.org

Phoenix's Boycott Bar is one of the last lesbian bars in America

When the pandemic began, bars around the country were hit hard — maybe harder than any other kind of business because they depend on people gathering in a place together. Unlike restaurants, they couldn’t really do take out and, unlike retail, there wasn’t much to sell online.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley home prices trending down, realtors say

Fashion boutique Poor Little Rich Girl opened in 2008, specializing in buying clothing and consigning local items like jewelry, candles and soaps. Jaime's Local Love is sponsored by Subaru. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Memorial Day deals mean special...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy