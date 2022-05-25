SpaceX Transporter-5 mission launches

A satellite launch startup used a helicopter to catch a rocket booster as it fell to Earth on Tuesday, in a first-of-its kind manoeuvre.The midair recovery took place off the coast of New Zealand, shortly after Rocket Lab’s stage-one booster Electron delivered 34 satellites to orbit.A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used a hook to grab the rocket’s parachute line, however it was forced to let it go due to safety reasons.The rocket then fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. Rocket Lab foudner Peter Beck described the task of catching a rocket with a helicopter...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 25 DAYS AGO