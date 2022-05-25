ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX Transporter-5 mission launches

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket with the Transporter-5 mission aboard on...

The Independent

Helicopter catches rocket falling from space

A satellite launch startup used a helicopter to catch a rocket booster as it fell to Earth on Tuesday, in a first-of-its kind manoeuvre.The midair recovery took place off the coast of New Zealand, shortly after Rocket Lab’s stage-one booster Electron delivered 34 satellites to orbit.A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used a hook to grab the rocket’s parachute line, however it was forced to let it go due to safety reasons.The rocket then fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. Rocket Lab foudner Peter Beck described the task of catching a rocket with a helicopter...
Vice

NASA to Launch Craft to Unexplored Orbit for Moon Outpost

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. NASA is poised to send a tiny satellite to an unexplored trajectory around the Moon that might one day serve as an orbital home to astronauts on a planned lunar space station known as the Gateway. The...
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
IFLScience

NASA Reveals What The First Mission To Send Two Astronauts To Mars May Look Like

NASA has formally started the process of envisaging the first crewed missions to Mars, including soliciting input from academics and international and industry partners in addition to their own staff. “We will develop this blueprint, and practice it on the Moon, with the goal of demonstrating it on Mars,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy in a recent high-level workshop.
Phys.org

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captures video of record flight

Imagery has come down from Mars capturing a recent flight in which the rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before. The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's black-and-white navigation camera has provided dramatic video of its record-breaking 25th flight, which took place on April 18. Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft's longest and fastest flight to date. (Ingenuity is currently preparing for its 29th flight.)
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
Digital Trends

NASA astronaut offers glimpse inside new Starliner capsule

NASA astronaut Bob Hines has given interested earthlings their first look inside Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which docked with the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time on Friday, May 20. The spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday in its second crewless flight test (OFT-2)...
AFP

Boeing's Starliner faces one more challenge as it returns to Earth

Boeing's Starliner capsule is readying to return to Earth on Wednesday in the final step of a key test flight to prove itself worthy of providing rides for NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. NASA is looking to certify Starliner as a second "taxi" service for its astronauts to the space station -- a role that Elon Musk's SpaceX has provided since succeeding in a test mission for its Dragon capsule in 2020. ia/bgs
Universe Today

NASA is Building a Mission That Will Refuel and Repair Satellites in Orbit

NASA is planning a mission to demonstrate the ability to repair and upgrade satellites in Earth orbit. The mission, called OSAM-1 (On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing-1), will send a robotic spacecraft equipped with robotic arms and all the tools and equipment needed to fix, refuel or extend satellites’ lifespans, even if those satellites were not designed to be serviced on orbit.
