Extra Extra: Mayor Adams wants to launch a national pro-cop PR campaign

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, John DeVito, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New York Field Division (ATF), and Keechant L. Sewell, Police Commissioner for the City of New York (NYPD), announced today that RONALD ROGERS and ANAUNCIA ROGERS were charged with conspiracy to commit gun trafficking and gun trafficking, in connection with their involvement in a scheme to illegally obtain and transport firearms from Georgia for resale to residents of New York. RONALD ROGERS was arrested yesterday traveling from Georgia to New York and was presented today before Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger in the Southern District of New York. ANAUNCIA ROGERS was also arrested yesterday in Georgia and was presented today in the Northern District of Georgia.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO