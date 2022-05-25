ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Extra Extra: Mayor Adams wants to launch a national pro-cop PR campaign

By James Ramsay
Gothamist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the rats are built different. Here's what's happening:. Today's Brian Lehrer Show included four segments about the mass shooting in Texas, including what it means for that town specifically, what it means for schools everywhere, why we have so many guns in the...

gothamist.com

Comments / 6

Related
yonkerstimes.com

2nd Poll for Gov. NY GOP Has Zeldin Ahead

McLaughlin Poll has Zeldin +23; Last Week Zogby Poll had Giuliani Up? What Gives?. Congressman Zeldin Maintains Massive Lead Over GOP Primary Field. A new statewide survey of 600 likely Republican primary election voters in New York, taken May 24-25, 2022, found Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party designee for Governor, holding a massive 23 point lead over the field.
ELECTIONS
caribbeantoday.com

Monique Chandler-Waterman Humbled by Landslide Special Election Victory

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American community activist Monique Chandler-Waterman said on Wednesday she was “humbled” by her Special Election landslide victory in the three-way race in the 58th New York State Assembly District in Brooklyn. “The 58th Assembly District has a new Assembly Member!” exclaimed...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

When Will the Media Take Andrew Giuliani Seriously?

Polls Show a 10-point lead in GOP Primary, and a Hochul -Giuliani November Election. Respected NY pollster John Zogby released a poll on May 26 that found Andrew Giuliani, republican canddiate for Governor with a 10 point lead over Congressman Lee Zeldin, the endorsed candidate of the NY GOP. The Zogby/UniteNY poll also found Governor Kathy Hochul with a comfortable lead in the democratic primary, and with a 58% favorable opinion rating overall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Immigrant Bail Bond Industry Is ‘Wild West,’ State Lawmakers Say

This piece was reported and published in a partnership between Documented and THE CITY.  With only days left in the legislative session, Albany lawmakers are pushing to put regulations for a largely unregulated immigration bail bond industry, notorious for literally shackling clients with crippling debt and bulky ankle monitors. Donate now We provide indispensable news […] The post Immigrant Bail Bond Industry Is ‘Wild West,’ State Lawmakers Say appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Refugees make new lives, find employment in Western NY

Many refugees settle in New York. Last year alone, more than 2,000 refugees and special immigrant visa holders settled here, according to the state. Most of them come to areas outside New York City, with Erie, Onondaga and Albany counties leading the pack. While many are fleeing traumatizing and dangerous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Husband And Wife Charged in Interstate Gun Trafficking Scheme

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, John DeVito, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New York Field Division (ATF), and Keechant L. Sewell, Police Commissioner for the City of New York (NYPD), announced today that RONALD ROGERS and ANAUNCIA ROGERS were charged with conspiracy to commit gun trafficking and gun trafficking, in connection with their involvement in a scheme to illegally obtain and transport firearms from Georgia for resale to residents of New York. RONALD ROGERS was arrested yesterday traveling from Georgia to New York and was presented today before Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger in the Southern District of New York. ANAUNCIA ROGERS was also arrested yesterday in Georgia and was presented today in the Northern District of Georgia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

How Congress can curb dangerous bail reform laws

In 2020, New York state rolled out new criminal justice reform laws that eliminated cash bail and expanded pretrial release for several misdemeanor and felony charges. Since that time, thousands of violent criminal defendants have been released back on to our streets, free to wreak havoc in our communities. With...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

