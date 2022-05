19 kids, 2 adults slain in school shooting | May 25. In the U.S. we are experiencing the “Groundhog Day” of mass shootings at an ever-accelerating pace as evidenced by the two mass shootings that bookended President Joe Biden’s trip to Asia. Ten Black people were gunned down in Buffalo, New York, and then days later, 21 people were killed in south Texas, not long after the alleged shooter’s 18th birthday. It’s so easy in this country for an 18-year-old, who can’t buy a beer, to be able to acquire a semi-automatic assault rifle — the weapon of choice for mass shooters.

