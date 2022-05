Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories in the First Coast, including:. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a local politician to oversee Florida’s elections. Neptune Beach Republican Cord Byrd assumes the role, replacing Laurel Lee. Earlier, the governor also appointed Byrd’s wife, Esther, to the State Board of Education. The appointments are controversial. The Byrds have been linked with hard-right elements of the GOP such as the Proud Boys and QAnon conspiracy theorists. In a recent interview, Byrd would not renounce the lies that Trump won the most recent presidential election.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO