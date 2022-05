Regardless of how good a game looks, graphics are just one slice of the overall pie. Audio can transform how you play and experience games to an incredible degree, which is why owning a great gaming headset is such a massive benefit. From the tactical advantage of hearing a foe's footsteps to the goosebump-inducing swell of a soundtrack, the best PS5 headsets draw you deeper into the action and immerse you in your favorite titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO