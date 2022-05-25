Box: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Box Inc. (BOX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $238.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Box expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $246 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $73.6 million.

Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $992 million to $996 million.

Box shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.06, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOX