ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Box: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Box Inc. (BOX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $238.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Box expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $246 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $73.6 million.

Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $992 million to $996 million.

Box shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.06, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOX

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Box Inc#Automated Insights
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy