Sunshine Foundation hosts 20th annual RunWalkBark4Dreams 5K

SCORE Bucks County is offering four free webinars in June in an effort to keep the local business community informed. “Successful Strategies for Women (Part 1): Envisioning Your Business Beyond Today” takes place June 7, rescheduled from May. Led by Nicole McCabe, the alliance director of Microsoft Partnership at Snowflake, this webinar is the first of a two-part series focused on women in leadership. The goal is to focus on moving beyond the “why” a business started and plan for the successful business growth into the future. This will include resources, how to identify and overcome obstacles, and how female entrepreneurs can create the discipline to create and execute on the plan. The webinar will share insight on: business planning for the future; identifying blind spots in the current business plan; and understanding strengths and weaknesses as a leader and the impact on the business.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO