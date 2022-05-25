Sunshine Foundation hosts 20th annual RunWalkBark4Dreams 5K

Last Tuesday marked the final meeting of Neshaminy school board member Stephen Pirritano, who previously announced his resignation. Superintendent Dr. Rob McGee presented Pirritano, who was appointed to the board in October 2013, a plaque and certificate of appreciation for his years of service. McGee reflected on how, prior to joining the board, Pirritano attended every meeting to voice his concerns about the district. McGee praised Pirritano for his fiscal responsibility and involvement in various projects, including the construction of Tawanka Elementary School. McGee said, “Steve is clearly passionate about providing an outstanding educational program to the Neshaminy community.”
Comments / 0