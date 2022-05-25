ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sunshine Foundation hosts 20th annual RunWalkBark4Dreams 5K

By Lower Bucks Times
Feasterville-Trevose Times
Feasterville-Trevose Times
 3 days ago
Sunshine Foundation hosted its 20th annual RunWalkBark4Dreams 5K in-person this year on Saturday, May 21, at Tyler State Park. The children benefiting from the event are: Amaya, diagnosed with Septo-optic dysplasia, dreams of visiting Cinderella’s...

Bensalem Times

United Way hosting 10th Bucks Knocks Out Hunger

United Way of Bucks County is calling on the community to unite for its 10th annual Bucks Knocks Out Hunger, which fights local food insecurity. BKO Hunger consists of a fundraiser, countywide food drive and one-day meal packing event. Each year, the project brings together thousands of donors, advocates and volunteers to fight hunger in the county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Forgotten history: Bucks students held pre-Stonewall LGBT protest

When one thinks of key events in the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Stonewall Uprising is likely the first to come to mind. Six days of riots began on June 28, 1969, after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City’s Greenwich Village. This upheaval ultimately launched the gay rights movement in not only the U.S., but around the world.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

SCORE Bucks County offering free webinars in June

SCORE Bucks County is offering four free webinars in June in an effort to keep the local business community informed. “Successful Strategies for Women (Part 1): Envisioning Your Business Beyond Today” takes place June 7, rescheduled from May. Led by Nicole McCabe, the alliance director of Microsoft Partnership at Snowflake, this webinar is the first of a two-part series focused on women in leadership. The goal is to focus on moving beyond the “why” a business started and plan for the successful business growth into the future. This will include resources, how to identify and overcome obstacles, and how female entrepreneurs can create the discipline to create and execute on the plan. The webinar will share insight on: business planning for the future; identifying blind spots in the current business plan; and understanding strengths and weaknesses as a leader and the impact on the business.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Scholarships available for Bucks County students

The A. Marlyn Moyer Jr. Scholarship Foundation is granting several partial scholarships for studies at colleges, universities, technical schools, nursing schools and other accredited post-secondary institutions during the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible, applicants must be graduating high school seniors or other persons enrolling full-time in post-secondary schools for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Editor Bambino wins 2 awards

Lower Bucks Times editor Samantha Bambino won two Keystone Media Awards, sponsored by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, it was announced last week. Bambino won first place in Lifestyle/Entertainment Beat for “Music in Bucks during COVID.” The stories chronicled how several bands/artists – The Waywoods, Bright Kelly, Moonroof and American Idol’s David Archuleta – adapted their artistry during COVID to continue releasing new music.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Trail systems of Bucks, Montgomery counties officially joined

The counties of Bucks and Montgomery recently celebrated the opening of a mixed-use pathway joining trail networks of the two. Country officials and planners cut the ceremonial ribbon along a stretch of trail near Southampton Train Station, just a short hike from County Line Road, where Bucks County’s Newtown Rail Trail meets Montgomery County’s Pennypack Trail.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Bucks business announces cryptocurrency payments

A Bucks County company is joining the ranks of Starbucks, Whole Foods, Gucci and other businesses embracing cryptocurrencies. New Hope-based luxury seasoning line Wah Gwan, inspired by the Jamaican Patois greeting which translates to “what’s going on?,” is allowing customers to use them as an official method of payment for their spice blends and seasoning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Stephen Pirritano resigns from Neshaminy school board

Last Tuesday marked the final meeting of Neshaminy school board member Stephen Pirritano, who previously announced his resignation. Superintendent Dr. Rob McGee presented Pirritano, who was appointed to the board in October 2013, a plaque and certificate of appreciation for his years of service. McGee reflected on how, prior to joining the board, Pirritano attended every meeting to voice his concerns about the district. McGee praised Pirritano for his fiscal responsibility and involvement in various projects, including the construction of Tawanka Elementary School. McGee said, “Steve is clearly passionate about providing an outstanding educational program to the Neshaminy community.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville-Trevose Times

local news for Feasterville-Trevose, PA.

