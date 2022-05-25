ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

EBR job, wage growth trailed national average in fourth quarter

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployment in East Baton Rouge Parish grew 4% in the fourth quarter of last year, while average weekly wages grew 5.2%,...

Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

Louisiana currently has the lowest not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in more than a decade, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission—and the unemployment rate in Baton Rouge is even lower. Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2022 is sitting at 3.5%, a decrease...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Provident Realty purchases 66 acres in Geismar for distribution warehouse

Provident Realty Advisors on Wednesday announced it has purchased 66 acres in Gateway Industrial Park in Geismar, for an undisclosed price. Provident Realty plans to develop the acreage for distribution warehousing. Construction on the first phase of the project, a 192,392-square-foot spec build, will begin in October with an estimated...
GEISMAR, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

‘LaPolitics’: Attorney general’s race gaining more attention

Six district attorneys from southeast Louisiana have signed on to host a fundraiser for fellow District Attorney John Belton of Ruston, who’s running for attorney general. The host list is a big get for the upstart candidate, who has no party affiliation, and his campaign is promising more of the same as we approach 2023. Hosting the event for Belton on June 23 in Baton Rouge (at the home of Mike Polito, CEO of MAPP Construction) are District Attorneys Ricky Babin (Ascension, Assumption and St. James), Tony Clayton (Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge), Sam D’Aquilla (East and West Feliciana), Hillar Moore (East Baton Rouge), Scott Perrilloux (Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa) and Joe Waitz (Terrebonne).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Soon there will be three … location options for new Mississippi River bridge

The Capital Area Road and Bridge District committee expects to narrow the number of options for a new Mississippi River bridge location from 10 to three at its meeting Friday. The Louisiana Legislature has appropriated a $300 million down payment for the project, which may cost around $2.5 billion including the bridge and the associated infrastructure. Gov. John Bel Edwards had sought $500 million, in hopes of attracting significant federal funding and a private-sector partner.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

BREC looking into providing pickleball at tennis, basketball courts

Pickleball, a close relative of tennis and badminton, may be the fastest-growing sport in America, and it’s competing with tennis for participants and real estate. BREC officials say the parks agency is working to meet the demand in Baton Rouge at both new and existing facilities. “We realize the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

