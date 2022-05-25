EBR job, wage growth trailed national average in fourth quarter

Six district attorneys from southeast Louisiana have signed on to host a fundraiser for fellow District Attorney John Belton of Ruston, who’s running for attorney general. The host list is a big get for the upstart candidate, who has no party affiliation, and his campaign is promising more of the same as we approach 2023. Hosting the event for Belton on June 23 in Baton Rouge (at the home of Mike Polito, CEO of MAPP Construction) are District Attorneys Ricky Babin (Ascension, Assumption and St. James), Tony Clayton (Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge), Sam D’Aquilla (East and West Feliciana), Hillar Moore (East Baton Rouge), Scott Perrilloux (Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa) and Joe Waitz (Terrebonne).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO